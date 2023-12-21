Highlights Shaquille O'Neal raised the question of whether Stephen Curry should be considered the best player of all time.

Curry's accomplishments, including championships, MVPs, and revolutionizing the game, make a strong case for him being in the GOAT conversation.

While Curry's defense may not be on par with other all-time greats, his impact on winning and his status as the best shooter of all time are undeniable.

During the Dec. 19 game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, Stephen Curry once again showed why he is one of the all-time greats.

The 35-year-old lit up Chase Center with 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, to steer Golden State to a 132-126 win off the heels of a three-point dagger with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Given Curry's constant heroics and ability to uplift even the most middling of teams, his place in the conversation for best player of all time is well-warranted. So much so, that even Shaquille O'Neal started pondering how high Curry belongs on the top players list.

O'Neal Believes Curry Should be in GOAT Conversation

"I've never seen a guy like him."

Following the two-time MVP's showstopping performance, Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal asked whether it was "time to start putting [Curry] as the best player of all time."

Shaq's rather spicy take raised some eyebrows, including that of his co-host Kenny Smith, who even asked O'Neal whether he would put Curry above himself.

"Of course. Way better. That's why he's my favorite player. I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that. I've never seen a guy like him. And he's doing it consistently and he has championships."

The fact that someone like O'Neal, who always seems to boast his four rings to Charles Barkley, would admit to that shows just how much respect he has for the greatest shooter to ever grace a basketball court. It also carries a lot of weight, considering Shaq himself is one of the highly-accomplished all-time greats.

O'Neal did clarify he isn't putting the Warriors superstar above players like Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Rather, he wanted to know whether Curry had inserted himself into the GOAT conversation.

"I'm just saying, with all the chitter chatter, is it time to put him in the conversation? I'm asking the fans, is it time to start putting him in the conversation as one of the greatest ever?"

Curry's accolades prove he's a top-10 player of all time

Curry's resume: 4x NBA Champion, 2x MVP, 1x Finals MVP, 9x All-NBA, 9x NBA All-Star

O'Neal sang his praises for Curry, but does he actually belong on a top 10 players list?

During the conversation, Kenny Smith mentioned Jordan, James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the three players with realistic shots at being considered the GOAT. O'Neal interjected and added that his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant should be in there along with Curry.

NBA player accolades Player Championships MVPs Finals MVPs All-NBA All-Defense Michael Jordan 6 5 6 11 9 LeBron James 4 4 4 19 6 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 6 6 2 15 11 Kobe Bryant 5 1 2 15 12 Stephen Curry 4 2 1 9 0 Shaquille O'Neal 4 1 3 14 3

Looking at accomplishments alone, Curry makes a case for being included in the conversation. He has as many championships as James, as many MVPs as Bryant and O'Neal combined, he has the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, and a Finals MVP as the cherry on top.

Curry also essentially revolutionized the game of basketball with the three-point shot, as the NBA is a much different league nowadays because of how the Davidson standout made the three the most valuable shot in basketball.

As much as he denies it, he is the reason why kids these days prefer to shoot the long ball than drive to the hoop. His impact on the sport is right up there with the rest of the league's biggest stars over the years.

Curry stepped up when it mattered most

2022 Finals statistics: 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 48.2 FG%, 43,7 3PT%

Curry has numerous transcendental performances on the game's brightest stage, none of them bigger than his Game 4 masterclass during the 2022 NBA Finals against the same Celtics he took down Tuesday night. To recall, the Warriors found themselves trailing the series 2-1 on the road.

A Celtics win would have made it nearly impossible for Golden State to climb back and win the Finals, but Curry and the Warriors know a thing or two about 3–1 comebacks.

Regardless, Curry put on a show in front of a hostile TD Garden crowd. He poured in 43 points and essentially willed the Warriors to victory to tie the series heading back to San Francisco. He scored 24 points in the second half, including a clutch three-pointer with under two minutes remaining that ultimately sealed the deal.

Considering the circumstances, the environment, and what was at stake, Game 4 of the 2022 Finals was the best performance of Curry's career and it helped solidify his claim as a top-10 player of all time.

No one can question his impact on winning, and he has always made everyone around him better. There is one area of his game, however, that would hinder his case in being called the greatest player of all time: his defense.

The 6-foot-3 guard is by no means a slouch on defense, and while he has improved significantly throughout his lengthy career, he's still just a serviceable defender at best.

Others in contention for the GOAT crown, like Jordan, James, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Bryant, and O'Neal, all have All-Defensive team nods, while that accolade still eludes Curry.

Nevertheless, Curry's place in the NBA pantheon of all-time great players is well deserved, and he'll always be in those discussions, but the very top of the echelon will always require some tenacity on the defensive side.

Even without those accolades to his name, he's still the best shooter of all time by a pretty decent margin. Not a bad way to define Curry's career and impact on the game.