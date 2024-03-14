Highlights Shaquille O'Neal has called out Rudy Gobert, stating he doesn't believe he is actually a great defender.

The Minnesota Timberwolves boast the top defense in the league with, Gobert as the backbone.

Despite his offensive shortcomings, Gobert's defensive impact makes him a critical player for Minnesota's success.

There's no doubt that Minnesota Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert is one of the most decorated and accomplished defensive players of this NBA generation.

The accolades speak for themselves: Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (and the betting favorite to win this season), a six-time All-NBA Defensive First Teamer, has won a block and rebound title, and has earned three All-Star appearances and four All-NBA selections based solely on his outstanding defensive ability.

However, despite all of Rudy Gobert's accomplishments, he has been one of the more heavily criticized NBA players over the last decade. Some of this can be attributed to his less-than-stellar offensive numbers, his relative lack of playoff success, and even some off-court moments.

Recently, controversy sparked again when NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal came down hard on Gobert on his podcast The Big Pod with Shaq, calling him an overrated defender who doesn't shut down opposing stars like Nikola Jokić.

"I never thought he was a great defensive player… See, what it is, there’s not a lot of centers that are making him play defense. Like, he’s not doing that s**t against Joker… He’s 7’6", of course, if you lay it up, he’s going to block it. But defense to me is guard that guy and shut him down. You want to impress me? Hold Joker under 15 points. All that weakside shot blocking, that’s cool. But it’s not going to work against guys like me and Joker."

O'Neal's comments about one-on-one defense may have some validity, as Gobert has struggled with players like Jokić in the past. So, does that make him an overrated defender?

Minnesota's Defense Has Been Spectacular

Gobert has anchored the league's top defense

Minnesota has boasted the league's best defense throughout the majority of the 2023-24 season, posting an absurd 108.3 defensive rating through 66 games.

To stifle opposing offenses to that degree is very impressive considering the inflated scoring numbers of the modern NBA, due to the lightning-fast pace and analytical three-point-based shot profiles that teams strive for these days.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2034-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat League Rank Opp. points per game 106.7 1st Opp. field goal % 44.7 1st Opp. 3-point field goal % 35.0 4th

For context, Minnesota's 108.3 rating is a full two points better than second-place Boston Celtics at 110.4. The Timberwolves have also allowed the lowest field goal percentage on the opposing team's shots (44.7%), as well as the 4th lowest on three-pointers (34.8%).

The Timberwolves have ridden their strong defensive effort to a top-three seed in the West at 45-20.

What Do the Individual Numbers Say?

Gobert's defensive presence remains elite

Isolating for just the 2023-24 season, Gobert has clearly been one of the best rim protectors and defensive players in the entire league.

He ranks highly in just about every defensive metric, including defensive field goal percentage (6th), shots contested (4th), field goal percentage differential (2nd), and restricted area field goal percentage (1st).

Rudy Gobert - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat Ranking DFG% 43% 6th DFGA 19.1 4th FG% Diff -6.7% 2nd

The statistics also back up Gobert's defensive impact in terms of team success. The big man is part of Minnesota's best seven five-man lineups in terms of defensive rating and net rating, and the Timberwolves are 3.2 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he is on the court versus when he's off.

Simply put, Rudy Gobert is by far the most important player to Minnesota's defense, and is the backbone of the winning identity they've built around dominating opposing offenses. Not only that, but he has easily been one of the most effective defenders in the NBA this season.

Gobert's defensive excellence can also be seen through the numbers in every season he's played in the NBA. His defensive field goal percentage differential ranks top-10 in every healthy season in his career outside of 2022-23, where he was still well above average. Only players like Draymond Green and Brook Lopez have achieved a similar consistent level of defensive impact over the years.

Why is Gobert Still Criticized?

Playoff collapses have eroded his reputation

The Rudy Gobert/Donovan Mitchell era in Utah ended unceremoniously and is widely considered to be a failure, as the Jazz failed to make it past the second round of the Western playoffs despite posting six 44-plus win seasons in a row and nearly always being near the top of the standings.

Mitchell almost entirely sidestepped the blame for these early flameouts for several reasons, and Gobert took the lion share of the criticism for most of the losses. In some instances, the critiques were warranted, such as when he was played off the floor by the LA Clippers' 5-out offense as the Jazz blew a 2-0 lead to LA in 2021.

Gobert was also dominated by Nikola Jokić in the 2020 bubble on the way to blowing a 3-1 lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in defensive rating (104.2).

However, not enough of the narrative surrounding Gobert's playoff defense considers how poor Utah's perimeter defenders were during these collapses. Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, Georges Niang, and others were good offensive players, but were far below average on-ball defenders.

Gobert became a crutch for these Utah teams to maintain respectable regular season defenses, but the high volume of dribble penetration became impossible for even Rudy to handle, leading to some terrible playoff losses.

Regardless of what the overwhelming narrative is surrounding Rudy Gobert's defense, he is undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game.