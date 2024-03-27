Highlights Shaquille O'Neal has endorsed Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander recently joined an exclusive club of players who have scored 30 or more points on 50 occasions in a single season.

SGA's impact on both ends while leading the Thunder to an incredible jump is a strong argument behind his MVP push.

Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has locked in his pick for this year's MVP: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While debating the extremely tight race for MVP this season with TNT's Inside the NBA crew, Shaq made his case for the budding Thunder superstar.

"The MVP is SGA. Period. I saw something today. He is one of the few guys to have 50, 30-point games in a season. He’s the baddest player in the game and their team is 49-21.” - Shaquille O'Neal

O'Neal wasn't the only one on the panel who endorsed Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, either. Jamal Crawford supported the Hamilton, Ontario native to also take home the award.

As Shaq noted, Gilgeous-Alexander recently became just the 13th player in NBA history to notch 50 or more 30-point games in a season. That exclusive group includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden, among others.

Gilgeous-Alexander with another MVP performance vs. the Pelicans

Thunder guard came up with clutch plays down the stretch

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't quite reach 30 points on Tuesday night, but he had plenty of MVP-caliber moments down the stretch to lead the Thunder to a big win on the road over the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the Thunder were down by five with a little over two minutes remaining, Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed a crucial offensive rebound and dished out an assist to Jalen Williams to trim the lead to three. After a few possessions, he drained a cold-blooded step-back triple to tie the game at 112 with 1:29 to go.

Luguentz Dort and Williams each made clutch baskets down the stretch to close out the win, but SGA's big plays prior put Oklahoma City in prime position to escape Smoothie King Center with the win.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished his night with 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds on 9-of-20 shooting. He made just one triple, but like he has done all season long, it came at a crucial juncture of the game. He also finished with a +14 rating in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander's case for MVP

Thunder star has led OKC to an improbable jump this season

There is no denying Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić is having another MVP-worthy season. At the same time, the likes of Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have also made their respective cases.

But Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly made a strong bid for himself. Not only is he putting up MVP-caliber numbers and achieving historic records, but how he has led the Thunder to an incredible jump from last season is perhaps his best argument for winning the award this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive forces in the NBA. He gets his points in a myriad of ways—from his effective and methodical drives to the basket to his smooth mid-range pull-ups and efficient shooting from beyond the arc.

He leads the NBA in drive points per game at 16.9 and is fifth in pull-up points at 10.6 per contest. In addition, he also leads the NBA in total unassisted points.

Besides his all-around offense, Gilgeous-Alexander has made a huge defensive impact for the Thunder. His 2.1 steals per game lead the NBA. Likewise, he has the most total deflections in the league, with 247 on the season so far.

In addition, Gilgeous-Alexander is No. 3 in total contested three-pointers made this season with 227, and he is also in the top 10 in loose balls recovered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Stats Category Stat Rank SPG 2.1 1st Total steals 147 1st Total deflections 247 1st Total contested 3-pointers 227 3rd Loose balls recovered 64 9th

Despite his stellar impact on both ends of the floor, he still trails Jokić in the NBA's latest edition of the KIA MVP Ladder. But if he leads Oklahoma City to the top seed in the Western Conference while continuing to put up these stellar numbers, voters might be swayed to go with the new kid on the block for this season's NBA MVP.