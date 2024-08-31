In large part due to the meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the WNBA has more eyes on it than it ever has before. Their rivalry, which dates back to their college days, has been all the rage this season and has resulted in the WNBA being covered at a national level, often by pundits previously known for their NBA coverage.

While the WNBA is yet to reach the popularity enjoyed by the NBA, some of the best men's players have shown their support for WNBA players. Clark and Reese are having a close Rookie of the Year race, A'ja Wilson is playing some of the best basketball ever, and the Team USA women won the gold medal in Paris for the eighth Games in a row.

As the NBA offseason continues, the W is seeing more attention than ever before, and some of the biggest stars in the world are looking to be associated with the league.

Shaquille O'Neal Offers Praise for the WNBA

O'Neal calls for women's salaries to match the men

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest stars to ever play in the NBA, and his role as an NBA media member has only increased his popularity. As the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky played on Friday night, O'Neal was seen sitting courtside with the Chicago Bulls ' 11th overall pick, Matas Buzelis .

O'Neal made $286.3 million during his playing career, good for tenth all-time, and he thinks it's time for the WNBA to get their share of the pie. During an on-air interview during the Sky and Fever game, O'Neal didn't shy away from advocating for equal pay.

"They've always played great, they've always played hard, I'm glad they're getting their exposure. They definitely deserve it. Now we just got to get them similar contracts to what some of those NBA guys are making." -O'Neal

The maximum salary in the WNBA is currently $241,984. The league minimum in the NBA is $1.1 million. The WNBA is backed by the NBA, although it has a media deal worth $60 million of its own.

As the WNBA continues to explode in popularity and find superstars of its own, maybe Shaq is onto something, and the pay inequality will end, which was once seen as an impossibility.