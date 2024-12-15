UFC boss Dana White confirmed Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's next fight, as the rising superstar returns to the Octagon for a middleweight match on the 1st of February at the UFC Fight Night 250 show which takes place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match-up is one that would surely thrill fans as it pits two strikers against one another in a bout that could produce fireworks. Magomedov, who is unbeaten in 15 fights with 12 knockout wins during that streak, puts his undefeated record on the line against elusive kickboxer Michael 'Venom' Page, who has one win against one defeat since leaving Bellator MMA for the big leagues in UFC.

Dana White Confirms Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's Next Fight

Magomedov will fight Michael 'Venom' Page in a match that's a striker's delight

Magomedov is one of the breakout stars in all combat sports this year, as he's torn through his UFC opposition, beating Antonio Trocoli by knockout, Michal Oleksiejczuk by decision, and Armen Petrosyan by spinning backfists.

His 2025 looks set to get even tougher, though, as White confirmed he'll fight Michael 'Venom' Page in his next assignment. Though 'Bullet' has more UFC wins already than Page, the Englishman's experiences in Bellator MMA, in which he scored wins over Evangelista Santos, Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, Derek Anderson, and Goiti Yamauchi, ensure victory for Magomedov could see the No.14 fighter rise even higher in the 185-pound rankings.

Sharabutdin Magomedov's professional MMA record (as of 14.12.24) 15 Fights 15 Wins 0 Losses By Knockout 12 0 By Submission 0 0 By Decision 3 0

Page, though, will be looking to use Magomedov as a big-name fighter to bounceback against, having recently tasted defeat at the hands of Ian Garry. A win for Page will see him gatecrash the same middleweight rankings that Magomedov is looking to dominate.

Michael 'Venom' Page's professional MMA record (as of 14.12.24) 25 Fights 22 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 13 1 By Submission 3 0 By Decision 6 2

The addition of the Magomedov vs Page fight ensures a 12-bout card for Saudi.

Here's the fight card, in full: