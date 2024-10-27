Slow motion footage of Shara Magomedov's DOUBLE backfist KO at UFC 308 is a thing of beauty

Shara Magomedov busted out a special move to secure a very impressive knockout victory at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi last night, and watching the move back in slow motion shows just how impressive it actually was.

Magomedov, or 'Shara Bullet' as he is probably better known, was taking on Armen Petrosyan in the opening clash on the main card in Abu Dhabi. While he had a couple of dicey moments early, Magomedov started showing off his creativity in the second round, which is when he uncorked the jaw-dropping move to end the fight. Magomedov threw a huge spinning backfist and, with his back still turned to Petrosyan, he unloaded a second spinning backfist with his other arm.

Seeing how Petrosyan just crumbled to the canvas after taking the stunning move just brings home how impressive it was. Added to that is the fact that Magomedov competes with only one eye!

Shara Magomedov's Eye

The UFC fighter suffered an injury which saw him lose vision in his right eye

He suffered an injury to his right eye in 2016, and over the course of a year-and-a-half, he needed eight surgeries. Sadly, he was unable to recover the vision in his right eye, and it had to be removed.

When asked about the eye, he said: "Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an infection in the eye. I watched this video. Very unpleasant. I thought that was the most boring thing ever. And there were such operations when an infection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anasthesia is administered, but you feel everything."

Close

What's Next For Shara Magomedov

A big fight is surely in the not too distant future now

Magomedov has been an incredibly interesting addition to the middleweight division, and his statement win on Saturday will almost assuredly land him a marquee fight in the near future. He also sent a warning to anybody crazy enough to stand and strike with him in the UFC. In his post-fight speech, Magomedov called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for a fight.

Shara Magomedov's professional MMA record (as of 26/10/2024) 15 fights 15 wins 0 losses By KO 12 0 By submission 0 0 By decision 3 0

"Stay in your seats, this island is captured by the pirate," said Magomedov in the immediate aftermath. "Listen to me, I’m the best striker in this division. I’ll smash his head [Israel] Adesanya. Dana White, I came for my gold.

"When I just started Muay Thai, this was the first strike I was shown by my older brother. I trained it and trained it, but never landed it. But today I landed it and it worked. Now, this is mine. I patented this shot... thank you very much to everyone who was rooting for me."

Despite the impressive victory, he is still unranked at middleweight and will likely fight for a position in the rankings in his next fight. However, it is not unheard of for unranked prospects to get a shot at the top like Abus Magomedov did when he fought No. 7 Sean Strickland in his second UFC appearance.

The insane double-spinning backfist knockout is surely a contender for Knockout of the Year, and it is only the 11th spinning backfist KO in UFC history.

Shara Bullet is earning rave reviews in the UFC world for his creative fighting style, and this latest move left everyone who witnessed it stunned, from fans and his peers, to announcers, who claimed that they had 'never seen anything like this before!'