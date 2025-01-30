The budding friendship between one-eyed fighters Sharabutdin 'Bullet' Magomedov and retired former middleweight champion Michael Bisping might be the best bromance in the UFC right now.

GIVEMESPORT has reported previously about how Bisping became an inspiration for Magomedov, on account of how the great Brit fought through a condition in which he only had the use of complete sight in one eye. Magomedov has a similar condition and, in Bisping, it seems he found a kindred spirit.

What makes the bromance all the more heartwarming is the fact that at least one of them keeps bringing it up whenever they see each other.

We've Got a Bromance, People!

Michael Bisping and Sharabutdin Magomedov can't stop talking positively about one another