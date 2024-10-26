Sharaputdin Magomedov made the combat sports world sit up and take notice Saturday as he pulled off a Knockout of the Year contender in his UFC 308 middleweight match with Armen Petrosyan.

It all went down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a key market for the MMA market-leader, on one of the UFC's biggest events as the year draws to a close. Nicknamed 'Bullet,' and fighting with only one working eye, Magomedov has grown in stardom as he climbs the 185-pound rankings. With performances like Saturday's, Magomedov shines even more.

In the second round of a wild firefight, Magomedov closed the show in style. Petrosyan was able to block most of the damage his opponent's first spinning back fist did, but failed to see the follow-up coming, as Magomedov used his right forearm like it was a baseball bat, and swung at Petrosyan's skull like there was a home run to be had.

Watch the thumping finish right here:

Name MAGOMEDOV PETROSYAN Total strikes 108 141 Strikes landed 67 77 Accuracy 62% 55% Knockdowns 1 0 New record 15-0-0 9-4-0

After his statement win, Magomedov said he'd smash the former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if they were to ever fight. "This is my shot now," he said.

'Bullet' Magomedov Targets Israel Adesanya

Regardless of Izzy, Sharaputdin said he's already 'the best striker in this division'

Advancing his pro MMA record to 15-0-0 (12 KOs), Magomedov said on the ESPN pay-per-view broadcast that he was always confident in his ability to get the finish because of his background drilling striking disciplines — even spinning shots.

"When I just started Muay Thai, this was the first thing I was shown," said 'Bullet.'

"Today I landed it and it worked. I patented this shot. It’s my shot now. Listen to me, I’m the best striker in this division."

Magomedov then called out one of the more prominent fighters at 185 pounds. "I’ll smash his head [Israel] Adesanya. Dana White," he finished, "I came for my gold."

The Magomedov vs Petrosyan fight opened the pay-per-view part of the UFC 308 card.

Earlier in the show, Geoff Neal scored a first-round win when Rafael dos Anjos injured his knee and couldn't continue. Kennedy Nzechukwu finished Chris Barnett with strikes to the body in their opening round. Ilia Topuria defends his UFC featherweight title against Max Holloway in an incredible main event on paper, with Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight match serving as the co-main.