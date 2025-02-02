Sharabutdin 'Bullet' Magomedov has reacted to the shock loss he suffered on Saturday, the 1st of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when he came unstuck in a UFC middleweight fight against the former Bellator MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page.

It was unfamiliar territory for Page, who typically competes at 170 rather than 185 pounds and follows a year in which Magomedov took the combat world by storm as he put together a string of exceptional wins, including a Knockout of the Year contender having scored a thrilling finish by virtual of his double spinning back fists.

But, on Saturday, Page halted that winning run of Magomedov's on account of his exceptional stand-up ability, and feinting, which proved enough to bamboozle the rising fan favorite who struggled to pull the trigger in the fight. Now, he's given an excuse as to why that is.

Sharabutdin Magomedov Excuses Defeat to Michael 'Venom' Page

'Bullet' said he's been suffering from injuries