After Sharaputdin Magomedov's Performance of the Night winning performance at UFC 308, producing an unheard of double backfist knockout against Armen Petrosyan, it put the Russian's record up to a flawless 15-0, with Magomedov now calling for a fight against Israel Adesanya.

As Magomedov produced one of the more viral clips of UFC's 308 event, it got fans digging and finding old photos of 'Shara Bullet', with one fan managing to stumble across an incredibly rare photo of the MMA star before he went blind.

UFC 308 Recap

It was a night to remember in Abu Dhabi

UFC 308 provided MMA fans with yet another fantastic night of action, something that has become par for the course this year. From Ilia Topuria producing the first knockout of Max Holloway's career, continuing his dominance at featherweight, to a brutal submission from Khamzat Chimaev to Robert Whittaker, which saw the New Zealand-born fighter have his bottom teeth pushed back.

The fallout from the event has created a lot of intrigue regarding what’s next, with Topuria eyeing up a move to lightweight, Holloway having to truly start his reign with the BMF belt following a brutal KO loss, and Chimaev calling out quite literally everyone. It is the work of Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov, however, that has got fans wondering the most, with the Russian’s next move seeming unclear as of now.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Three of the five main card fights at UFC 308 ended via stoppage.

With a knockout that will likely not be recreated anytime soon, Magomedov's stock is at an all-time high following UFC 308, with his 15-0 record speaking for itself. Ranking in at #14 on the UFC middleweight rankings, title shots are out of the picture, with bouts against the likes of Paulo Costa, Anthony Hernandez, and Roman Dolidze appearing more realistic.

As with most victories, and especially in the fashion 'Shara Bullet' achieved, it means the fighters put themselves centre stage for attention, with many newer fans just finding out about Magomedov for the first time.

Shara Magomedov's professional MMA record (as of 30/10/2024) 15 fights 15 wins 0 losses By KO 12 0 By submission 0 0 By decision 3 0

Shara Magomedov's Eye

The fighter underwent numerous surgeries to try and save his sight

The Russian-born MMA star has the notable characteristic of being blind in his right eye, something that came about due to his fighting career. Citing Michael Bisping as an inspiration, with the Brit facing similar issues at the back end of his fighting career, Magomedov's look makes him appear much scarier to his opponents, in what is an appearance that can't be forgotten.

Having such a unique appearance, as well as his unique offence, makes 'Shara Bullet' one of the more memorable fighters in the UFC, and following the Russian's victory at UFC 308, fans uncovered a rare photo of him before he had his right eye removed, and it takes a while to realise that it is truly Magomedov.

Posed up, with his fist clenched, and donning a Tap Out hat, an incredibly young and innocent looking Magomedov can be seen to be pictured with both his eyes in perfect condition, a visual that feels hard to believe when you consider the current look of the fighter.

A night and day comparison of the fighter that the UFC has become accustomed to, his double backfist knockout has ensured himself a place in the minds of fans who will keep an eye out for his next bout in 2025.