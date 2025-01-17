Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips feels that Everton’s current situation is down to their players as opposed to their manager, as explained on the Seaman Says podcast.

Everton have had a tough few seasons in the Premier League, with the Toffees continuously being involved in relegation battles and finishing within the bottom third of the league table. Earlier in January, they made the decision to part ways with manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche was brought to Goodison Park in 2023 to replace Frank Lampard in the Everton dugout and the former Burnley boss helped keep Everton in the top flight across the two seasons that he completed as manager of the Toffees.

In recent months, however, it became apparent that Dyche’s tactics were no longer as effective as they once had been. That, combined with their long-awaited takeover, only fueled rumours that he would soon be dismissed, rumours that proved true.

Wright-Phillips: ‘Just stay up’

Toffees have a simple goal with a tough road

Speaking with David Seaman, Wright-Phillips made clear that he felt that Dyche and more so, Everton managers overall in recent years, have been unfairly blamed for a number of the club’s issues, despite the club struggling to offer big budgets for signings to improve the team and its quality. He said on the Seaman Says podcast, brought to you by Betway...

"I don’t necessarily think, with Everton, that it’s about the manager. I think it’s about the players. I think it’s really unfair for the managers to have got the stick that they’ve got there, because they’re not getting a lot of money and they’re working with what they’ve got. “No disrespect to Ashley Young because he’s a good friend of mine, he’s a winner but he’s of a certain age. Seamus Coleman was injured so Youngy ended up playing out of position. Branthwaite’s only just getting going now. “They’ve had to deal with a lot there so it’s going to be a hard task for [David] Moyes. He’s not going to play too differently to the way Dyche had it. Just stay up."

Dyche’s successor has been revealed as David Moyes, the Scot having been out of work since departing West Ham United in the summer. It is Moyes’ second stint at the club, having previously spent over a decade as Everton boss between 2002 and 2013.

Moyes is, universally, viewed as an improvement on Dyche, but the Conference League-winning manager will have a sizable job ahead of him. Everton lost their first game back under Moyes’ management, with Aston Villa beating them 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Wright-Phillips knows about the struggles of a relegation battle first-hand, having faced demotion from the Premier League himself with Queens Park Rangers towards the end of a career that saw him feature for Man City and Chelsea prior to his move to Loftus Road.

The retired winger, then, will know how crucial it will be for Everton to retain their Premier League status, something they have held continuously since the division was founded in 1992.