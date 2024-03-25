Highlights Shayan Heydari suffered a brutal TKO defeat at the hands of Por Tor Thor Petchrungruang on Sunday, the 24th of March.

However, it was his brutal nose break that has gone viral online, with fans calling it one of the worst in combat sport history.

Heydari couldn't recover from the nose injury, eventually falling to his knees in order to protect his nose from sustaining further injury.

Shayan Heydari received a free nose job during his fight against Por Tor Thor Petchrungruang on Sunday, after he was left with a rather horrific looking broken nose due to a thunderous uppercut.

The powerful uppercut from Muay Thai fighter Petchrungruang shattered the inside of Heydari’s nose, dislodging it completely from its original place. The nose break happened during the second round of the fight, which the Iranian would go on to lose by TKO after dropping to his knees to protect his nose from further damage.

The commentator himself could be heard saying: “He just sent his nose… to another dimension, I must say!”

As per the normal procedure with nose breaks, Heydari will be out of action for approximately three weeks before he's allowed to rejoin the ring in any capacity, whether it be training or otherwise. However, looking at the state of his nose following the fight, it may take a little longer to heal. This loss isn’t as huge as it may seem from the outside, though, as the average fighter in Thailand can fight every three to four weeks depending on their outside activities and dedication to the discipline which has been practiced since the 13th century.

The Discipline of Being a Muay Thai Fighter

Body damage is common to see in the sport, with Muay Thai being an open field with rules and fewer prohibitions compared to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Muay Thai fighters have taken the role as some of the most physically fit athletes in the world, with their training regimes preparing fighters for the most intense physical conditions.

MMA, of course, isn’t a singular discipline like Muay Thai, with fighters bringing their best attributes from kickboxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and boxing. It's what makes MMA one of the hardest sports to conquer.

There is no grappling or taking the fight to the ground in Muay Thai. It is entirely about the strike and ‘mind-muscle’ connection. They use punches, kicks, knees, and elbows to strike their opponents. Therefore, there is a more important focus on the fighters to develop their explosive power alongside their endurance.

Fights are usually longer in MMA, with three to five rounds consisting of five minutes compared to three-minute rounds in Muay Thai. The mental fortitude of the latter must be mentioned and shows the key to its success and dominance in the UFC.

UFC Fighters Using Muay Thai

Carlos Condit was a powerful striker back in the day and showed his Muay Thai dominance in fights against Dan Hardy, Dong Yung Kim, and, most memorably, Nick Diaz back in 2012. His leg strikes would be key to victory against the older Diaz brother.

Mauricio Shogun Rua holds a black prajied in Muay Thai and would shatter legs of his opponents with powerful hooks and leg strikes, wearing his opponent down to victory.

Finally, and the undisputed Muay Thai champion in the UFC, of course, was Anderson Silva, the Brazilian joining the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023. A powerful and spirited striker would make his shots worthwhile. Famously, Silva himself would break his leg against Chris Weidman a decade ago. Nevertheless, the Spider’s 34 UFC wins speak for themselves.