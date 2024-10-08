Monday Night Raw has continued to trend in a fantastic fashion of high-quality matches in recent weeks as the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, successfully defended his title against the ultimate underdog, Sami Zayn.

But, while the Canadian and the Ring General put on a contender for Match of the Year, one match on the show could give them some stiff competition for that accolade. Earlier in the evening, Sheamus met one of his former allies, Pete Dunne, in what was labelled a Donnybrook match.

Sheamus emerged victorious on the night from the Irish pub brawl match type, which was no disqualifications, but it did come at a cost to the Irishman.

Sheamus' War Wounds After Raw Match

The Irishman's back was bloodied & battered

Taking to social media, the Irishman showed some nasty scars on his back, which can only be attributed to an incredible bump we saw take place during the match alongside multiple shots to his back. As they brawled outside the ring, Sheamus delivered his signature White Noise from the top of whiskey barrels lining the ringside area, driving Dunne through two tables.

The match saw both men deliver a tremendous amount of punishment to each other, seeing various weapons utilised against each other before the veteran managed to secure the win despite having both of his hands tied behind his back, using his signature Brogue Kick to finish his opponent. Both men will be feeling the effects of what could only be considered an all-out war on Monday night between the two, and Sheamus' social media showed just how painful the consequences can be.

As a former world champion, the Celtic Warrior is one of the most experienced on the roster today, behind the likes of Randy Orton, who he has battled with over the years. However, the 46-year-old has picked up numerous accolades throughout his career and is a Grand Slam champion in WWE. With so much success in a decorated career, you could imagine his respect is not easy to earn but much valued by those who do receive it. And it seems that his opponent and former teammate has added himself to the Celtic Warrior's list with his performance last night.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sheamus has won 52.5% of his matches in WWE.

Sheamus Pays Pete Dunne Respect

The two used to be part of the Brawling Brutes faction

Alongside the photo of the damage sustained during the match, the 46-year-old captioned the post, "Butch is dead, long live Pete Dunne", symbolising the time the pair spent as part of a faction on SmackDown.

Butch was a member of Sheamus' Brawling Brutes faction before the Irishman's re-emergence as his former character on Raw this year. Pete Dunne's Butch character was labelled ridiculous by wrestling fans, who had once had high hopes for Dunne when he reigned as NXT UK Champion.

After the split, the Birmingham-born wrestler would return to his former character earlier this year, teaming with Tyler Bate. The two would jump between the NXT brand and the main roster.

Sheamus' WWE stats (as of 08/10/24) Total number of matches 2,152 Total number of wins 1,124 (52.2%) Total number of losses 978 (45.4%) Total number of draws 50 (2.3%)

After a solid performance in this match, which has been praised by fans on social media, the two have both put themselves in some strong positions for a push from the popularity they gained from this. However, the match is just what both needed after a difficult time in their careers, Sheamus in particular, whose return saw his form mocked by some fans.