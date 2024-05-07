Highlights Sheamus and Gunther had another intense match with hard-hitting action on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

After the match, Sheamus showcased his battle scars on Twitter, showing the brutal nature of Gunther's chops.

Despite many claiming WWE is fake, The Celtic Warrior will say otherwise after seeing his chest get battered and bruised.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, there were several first-round matches for the King and Queen of The Ring tournaments. In one of those contests, Sheamus faced off against Gunther in a hard-hitting affair.

During the match, there were some nasty chops exchanged by the pair, with Michael Cole on commentary exclaiming: “Both men exchanging blows!”

Pat McAfee also commented: “Toughness check between these two!”

Gunther went on to win the match with a half-crab submission manoeuvre, and after the event had finished, on X, Sheamus shared a picture of himself, showing the scars on his chest as a result of the devastating chops he received by Gunther.

The Irishman captioned the post: “There will be no part 4.” Who can blame Sheamus for not wanting to be on the end of any more chops from Gunther?

Sheamus & Gunther's History

This is not the first time that the two have faced off. Back in September 2022, the pair went one on one for the Intercontinental Championship in Cardiff, Wales at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Gunther came out on top that night in another hard-hitting match-up, which many people thought was the match of the night and even match of the year, potentially. The match was awarded five stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The two came to blows again at WrestleMania 39, as they were in a triple threat match along with Drew McIntyre, again for the Intercontinental Championship, in another great match which saw Gunther retain his title.

Sheamus' Injury Absence & Return to WWE

Sheamus featured in Edge’s final match in WWE in August of last year, before suffering a shoulder injury which kept him out of action for a number of months. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ made his return to WWE last month, on the 15th of April edition of Monday Night Raw, defeating Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Sheamus then declared himself for the King of the Ring Tournament, and on night one of the 2024 WWE Draft, he was officially drafted to the Raw brand.

Related Sheamus Responds to WWE Fans Calling Him Fat After Return The Celtic Warrior made his return to WWE on Monday Night Raw, and his new physique was heavily discussed among the WWE Universe.

Gunther, on the other hand, recently lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL, ending his 666-day reign as Champion. The Austrian won the title from Ricochet in June 2022 on SmackDown. He would then defend the title against the same opponent in a rematch, before defeating Shinksuke Nakamura, and then Sheamus at Clash at the Castle. The two met again on an episode of SmackDown, with Gunther coming out on top again.

Gunther then went on to spend the latter months of 2022 and the early months of 2023 defending his title against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss. He then made history in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, as he lasted 71 minutes and 25 seconds in the match, before being eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes. This was the longest time spent by a wrestler in Royal Rumble history.

At WrestleMania, Gunther defended his title against Sheamus and McIntyre, before beating Xavier Woods on SmackDown. He was then drafted to Raw, where he defended his title against Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and Chad Gable, among others.

On the 20th of February, Gunther surpassed Pedro Morales for most cumulative days as Intercontinental Champion. Morales had held the title for 619 days across two reigns. This record stood for 41 years. Gunther was finally defeated on night one of WrestleMania XL by Sami Zayn. However, many believe that Gunther potentially winning the King of the Ring tournament could be perfect for him, and could propel him up the card even more, even into the World Title picture.

The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments take place on Saturday, the 25th of May in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.