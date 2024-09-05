As Monday Night Raw prepares for its move to Netflix in the coming year, changes have been afoot in what is an ever-changing product, most notably the introduction of new play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore.

However, in a show that has made positive production changes, such as adjusting the lighting and camera cuts during matches, the change that has caught the eyes of the WWE Universe has been the one of Sheamus, who is now sporting his patented ripped physique, following weeks of abuse due to an unusually bloated look.

Sheamus' Physique During Return to WWE

The Irishman returned back in April looking rather different

In April of this year, Sheamus made his long awaited return to the WWE following a spell on the sidelines since September of the previous year. The 46-year-old has become known for his career resurgence, with his most recent years being associated with "bangers" as he calls them, cementing himself as a reliable in-ring guaranteed draw.

GIVEMESPORT's Ke y Statistic: Sheamus has won 52.5% of his matches in WWE.

Along with his in-ring success, something that saw him handed a rare WWE five-star match from Dave Meltzer, for his efforts in a triple threat match featuring Gunther and Drew McIntyre, the Celtic Warrior had also become known for his physique, with his YouTube channel 'Celtic Warrior Workouts' showing off his best efforts to get into the best shape of his career, as well as working out alongside fellow WWE Superstars.

Having reached the best physical appearance of his career, the Irish-born wrestler found out the hard way of just how ruthless the industry and its fans can be, as he returned to the WWE in April to a chorus of abuse, all aimed at his physique, which looked a far-cry from his ripped, lean look. Still, sporting a physique anyone could be proud of, the change in appearance caught people off guard and led to people letting the Celtic Warrior know that.

Having most likely received a catalogue of tweets regarding his body, Sheamus tweeted around the time of his return saying, "I'm just big-boned", but this wasn't enough for people to forget, as even WWE Superstars got in on the act, as during a programme with Drew McIntyre, the Scotsman said: "Before you were injured, it was banger, after banger, after banger. But since you've returned, it looks to me like it's been burger, after burger, after burger."

Sheamus Now Looks Jacked

The WWE Superstar is back to his normal, ripped physique

An unusual and weird fixation on a man's physique, it is clear that the abuse motivated Sheamus, as since then, the Celtic Warrior has been seen to be dropping the pounds as the weeks have gone by, with this week's episode of Raw, which saw him compete in a losing effort against Braun Strowman and Ludwig Kaiser, being a match where people noticed that he was back to his best.

Sheamus' WWE stats (as of 05/09/24) Total number of matches 2,148 Total number of wins 1,121 (52.2%) Total number of losses 977 (45.5%) Total number of draws 50 (2.3%)

Back to his best look, the Irishman took to X to tweet a post-match photo where his chest is welted up, but most noticeably, where his body is looking as jacked as it has ever been. With the photo captioned, "there's gonnabe murders", it is clear that Sheamus is on a path of destruction.

With his goal of becoming a Grand Slam champion by securing the Intercontinental Championship put on pause for now, the WWE Universe will be happy if the 46-year-old just keeps delivering banger, after banger, after banger.