Despite fans buzzing to see the Celtic Warrior back in the squared circle, a lot of the post-event talk was surrounding his physique and apparent weight gain.

Sheamus, himself, took to social media to reply to the critics, stating he is just 'big boned.'

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, returned to WWE programming this past Monday, for the first time since September 2023. Showing up on Monday Night Raw to defeat Ivar of the Viking Raiders, the Superstar returned with his old theme music and a bulkier physique, something online fans chimed in on, so much so that the former WWE Champion tweeted out in response to the body-shaming.

Sheamus' career trajectory has been fantastic to see. Having been a mainstay of WWE programming since 2009, his career reached a renaissance in recent years, with fans finally seeing the Irishman for what he is, a self-proclaimed producer of "bangers." He became the reliable upper-tier mid-card act that could hold the title, or elevate someone with a title, all while putting on fantastic matches, the obvious reference point being the triple threat between himself, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Outside of becoming known for his intense, hard-hitting matches, he also became known for his jacked physique and fitness content on YouTube. Posting under the name 'Celtic Warrior Workouts,' Sheamus would take you through the workouts of not only himself, but various WWE Superstars, and give you an insight into the people behind the personalities, but also give you an idea of what it takes to reach a certain level of fitness.

It was a channel that saw fans watch Sheamus reach the greatest physical appearance of his career, despite the fact he was in his 40s. It was a great message and proved that you are never too old, and it is never too late to have the body and look that you want. Despite all of this, Sheamus has found himself front and centre of body-shaming and fans discussing his most recent appearance on his return to WWE.

Sheamus' Physique Change

The former WWE Champion returned to Raw with a rather different appearance

Having been away since September 2023, Sheamus had to rehab a shoulder injury, something that would directly impact how much he could work out. Fast-forward to April 2024, and the Celtic Warrior sported a physique that was far from the ripped look fans had been accustomed to, but still a physique that any 46-year-old would dream of.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sheamus has fought 2,130 matches in WWE, winning 1,115 (52.3%) of them

Clearly having his finger on the pulse of social media discourse, Sheamus tweeted out in response to all the fans claiming he had gotten "fat" or "overweight", stating: "I'm just big boned."

A cool, calm, and composed response from the Dublin-born WWE Superstar. A lot of fans commended him for his classy response, and for not stooping to the same levels that the people body-shaming him had. It could be a physique that is simply explained, for the Irishman could be bulking, or it could simply be a direct result of having been injured for six months. However, one thing is for sure, and that is that it is a physique fit for wrestling and not something that should have created as much discourse as it has.

Sheamus will now look to gain the momentum he had prior to his injury, and hopefully find himself at the top of the card producing 'banger after banger.' With the doors wide open in post-WrestleMania season, it is all to play for between the WWE Superstars and if one man can stake a claim for being in main events and at the top of the card, it is big-boned Sheamus.

