Highlights Sheamus, a long-time member of WWE, has an impressive list of accomplishments, including multiple championship reigns.

He still has two goals he wants to achieve: winning the Intercontinental Championship and main eventing WrestleMania.

Sheamus came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 and believes his match with Gunther and Drew McIntyre stole the show. Whether he will achieve his goals remains uncertain due to his contract status.

Sheamus is one of WWE’s longest-serving roster members, having been part of the company the company since 2006. This leaves him with 17 years of experience as part of the biggest wrestling company in the world. For fans who have grown up with sports entertainment over the last decade or so, the Celtic Warrior will be one of the first names that come to mind when they think of Raw or SmackDown.

As you may expect for someone who spent so long in WWE, his list of accomplishments is about as good as you can get. He has three reigns under his belt as the WWE Champion, one as World Heavyweight Champion, three with United States gold and two as Tag Team Champion (both coming alongside Cesaro).

Also, he has some other major landmarks on his résumé, being able to boast wins in the King of the Ring tournament, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match. But, the now 45-year-old still seems to have one eye on the future and what might still be yet to come.

Sheamus still wants to win the Intercontinental Championship

He also wants to main event a WrestleMania

When speaking on Virgin Media Sport Stores, Sheamus revealed the two goals he still wants to achieve before he leaves WWE to wrestle elsewhere, or the curtain falls on his career as a whole.

"The IC title, that's it. And main event WrestleMania too, I want to main event WrestleMania as well, that's another one. So, IC title and main event WrestleMania, they're two things I want to do.”

The Irish star has made his intention to become the Intercontinental Champion very clear towards late 2022 and early 2023, competing in multiple critically acclaimed matches for the gold. As we know, he didn’t end up adding the mid-card belt to his accolades, but his clashes with Gunther, whether it be one-on-one or in multi-man bouts, always captured fans' attention.

Sheamus came close to winning realising one of his final goals

He almost won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39

In fact, later in the interview, Sheamus noted that both he, Gunther and Drew McIntyre knew that their triple threat match at WrestleMania, which was awarded the full five stars by Dave Meltzer, was going to be great. He even went as far as to say that he should’ve been able to tick off the goal of being a ‘Mania main eventer by having that match go on last, especially given that most people knew how good it would be.

"It should have gone on last; it stole the show at WrestleMania, nothing came close match-wise to the match me, Gunther, and Drew [McIntyre] had, and I knew it was always going to be the case. But that title, I mean, I was so close at 'Mania, and then it just got taken away from me."

Whether Sheamus will end up completing these goals remains to be seen, despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of WWE’s audience feels as if he deserves to tick off the last few aspirations that he has for his career.

As much as he’d like to finish his bucket list, the window of time that Sheamus may have to win WWE’s Intercontinental Championship and main event WrestleMania is unclear, as he is one of the superstars whose contract is up soon. However, it’s always worth remembering that his current injury status means that the company may choose to artificially extend his deal. As always, should more come out about Sheamus and his future goals, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.