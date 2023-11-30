Sheamus, whose WWE contract is up within the next year, could have his deal frozen and extended by Triple H due to injury.

2024 is set to be a huge year in terms of contracts in the wrestling world. The first hint of just how crucial the next year will turn out nine months ago when PWInsider first broke the news about Drew McIntytre’s contract situation, saying that he had entered into his final year with WWE and that both sides weren’t even close to coming to terms.

The report regarding McIntyre on April 1 proved to be the starting point in terms of contract news, as we’ve learned about the status’ of many other performers from both of America’s top wrestling companies who will soon be entering negotiation season in the coming weeks and months. Some, such as that of the current AEW World Champion MJF, were referenced on-screen and made part of storyline, but behind the scenes there some heavy hitters who may leave their respective companies in the next 12 months if new deals aren’t reached.

Sheamus' WWE contract expires in 2024

In WWE, Sheamus is one of those who will have to think about his future very soon, particularly as the four-time World Champion will be 46 when he approaches free agency. He has been with the company for over 17 years and many fans can’t imagine the Irishman going elsewhere, but regardless of what he opts to do upon contract expiry, his decision may be delayed by a factor out of his control.

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sheamus has been dealing with a ‘really bad’ shoulder problem which has been keeping him off TV and recent house show events, with his last match coming in August. Sheamus' layoff, which has just past three months, could play significant role in his future, if reports are to be believed.

Triple H could 'freeze' Sheamus' contractz

Per Fightful, the suggestion is that Sheamus' unfortunate injury may come back to bite the three-time United States Champion, as he may have his contract frozen and extended by Triple H for the amount of time he is missing on the sidelines. In fact, Sapp would say that it’s ‘very, very likely’ that his current WWE deal will have time added to it to reflect his current injury status, as Triple H looks to deal with the number of stars on his roster that will need re-negotiations in the coming months.

This is something that has happened to many of WWE’s talent before, and it’s not uncommon for years to be added onto contracts in light of time missed. In this case, Irish star has only been out for around three months, so it’s unlikely that any longer than that will be added if his deal is frozen, unless he's not ready to return for a significant period of time, which at the time of writing, it unclear.

What makes the news significant is that Sheamus is rumoured to be one of the WWE Superstars who could be of interest to AEW, with it being hinted by members of the roster that the former WWE Champion is someone Tony Khan will look to bring in.

RELATED: Ten more AEW stars who need to join WWE now CM Punk has returnedOthers who have a contract expiry date within the next 12 months include AEW’s Daniel Garcia, who recently revealed that 2024 is a ‘contract year’ for him, and WWE’s Becky Lynch who remains a top star in the women’s division to this day.

As always, should more come out about both Sheamus’ injury status and whether this affects his contract length, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.