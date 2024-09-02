Alan Shearer has slammed Newcastle United's owners for their lack of communication over the club's minimal transfer activity this summer.

The Magpies made Lewis Hall's move from Chelsea permanent, as well as adding two back-up goalkeepers, Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth for free and William Osula for £15 million from Sheffield United. The north-east outfit were also involved in a protracted saga with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi, and ultimately didn't secure their main target.

Speculation has suggested that the Tynesiders' transfer abstinence is due to the need to comply with increasingly stringent Profit and Sustainability rules, with Shearer criticising the club's hierarchy over a lack of communication around the situation and leaving Eddie Howe under pressure in the media.

Shearer: The Coach Hasn't Got a Clue

The ex-Newcastle player wants the board to explain their decisions

After finishing seventh in the league last campaign and missing out on a place in Europe, many expected Newcastle to spend significantly this summer to give themselves the best possible chance of launching an assault on a European place this time around. Injuries derailed their 2023/24 season, so adding the requisite depth seemed like the obvious approach.

However, little meaningful transfer activity came to fruition. Hall had already been expected to arrive from Chelsea permanently, while the signings of Odyesseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy were clearly not added as pivotal squad members. Free addition Kelly is likely to be a key member of the squad, although largely as a rotational option, while it remains to be seen how 21-year-old Osula will be integrated.

Ultimately, the Toon were left frustrated in the transfer market. Speaking on the latest episode of 'the Rest is Football Podcast', Newcastle legend Shearer lamented the club:

"We're seeing the coach having to come out and explain all these decisions, and sometimes the coach hasn't got a clue what's going on. I mean, Eddie said himself this week he didn't really know. "So I would like more sporting directors, or whoever is making the decisions, to then come out and explain and see how it is or what it is, because I don't think it's fair on the coach all the time to front up every single week and have to answer questions which they don't know the answers to."

Howe's sheepishness in press conference regarding the club's transfer state of affairs does point to a man left in the wilderness regards to the approach. Journalist Henry Winter described the window as 'frustrating' for Howe and Newcastle, providing a disappointed verdict on the Magpies' incoming activity.

Newcastle's Summer 2024 Signings Player Joined From Fee Lewis Hall Chelsea £28m Miodrag Pivas FK Kedinstvo Ub £6780k Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest £20m Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth Free John Ruddy Birmingham Free William Osula Sheffield United £15m

Trippier Could Still Leave Newcastle

The defender has a year left on his deal

Despite the English transfer window shutting on Friday night, it could still get worse for Newcastle. Kieran Trippier could still depart St James' Park, as he's reportedly reached an agreement on an exit from the Premier League club.

The right-back is understood to have an agreement in place to join Turkish side Eyupspor. It's believed that Newcastle will allow Trippier to leave if those are his wishes, with the former England international currently earning £120,000 a week and has just a year remaining on his contract in the north-east. The former Atlético Madrid man is yet to start a league game for Howe's side this season, and has essentially been displaced by Tino Livramento.