Alan Shearer believes Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke should score 'at least 20 goals' for the Lillywhites this season, after the number nine netted a brace against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Solanke arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a big-money move this summer, and has enjoyed a relatively fruitful start to life in North London, finding the back of the net on four occasions in eight Premier League matches thus far. Hitting 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, Shearer thinks the forward should replicate that output this term, while playing in Ange Postecoglou's team.

The former Liverpool man scored twice against Villa on Sunday, delicately lifting a beautiful chip over Emiliano Martinez for his first, before tapping home from a Richarlison cut-back, as Spurs ultimately ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Shearer: Solanke Should Score 20 Goals This Season

He's been prolific in recent years

After enjoying two prolific seasons in the Championship for Bournemouth, Solanke finally produced a productive campaign in the top flight last year, scoring 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries. This subsequently prompted Tottenham to splash £65 million on the 27-year-old, with Postecoglou eager to replace the talismanic Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in 2023.

Despite enduring a few growing pains in the early weeks of his time in North London, Solanke has begun to find his feet at his new club, evidenced by his impressive brace against Villa this weekend. The Cobham academy graduate will look to build on this performance, while former Newcastle striker turned pundit Shearer laid out his hefty expectations for the goalscorer on the Rest is Football Podcast on Sunday evening:

"I would hope and expect him to get 20 goals at least this season, even because of the way Spurs play and how many chances they create. I think for a forward, that's a really good team to play in, because if he can stay fit, with the players you've got there with and how they whip balls into the box. I mean, even the first goal was a great example, with Son whipping it in and Johnson getting on the end of it. I think with the way they play, he should be at least getting 20 goals this season."

Solanke's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 38 Goals 19 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.87 Expected Goals Per 90 0.53 Key Passes Per 90 1.06

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 04/11/2024