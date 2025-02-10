Mathys Tel has earned praise after scoring his first Tottenham Hotspur goal in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round, with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards all hailing his ‘exquisite’ effort on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who joined Spurs on loan from Bayern earlier this month, made his second appearance under Ange Postecoglou last weekend and showed a glimpse of what Tottenham fans can expect over the next four months.

With Villa leading 2-0 late in the game, Tel grabbed a consolation goal for Spurs in the 91st minute, flicking home Dejan Kulusevski's cross to score his first goal of the season.

The Frenchman had gone goalless in his 14 appearances for Bayern in 2024/25 after netting 10 times in the previous campaign.

Mathys Tel Scores First Spurs Goal

In FA Cup fourth round loss

Lineker, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, praised Tel’s performance and his well-taken finish over Emiliano Martinez:

“I just want to mention, we've flipped back to Spurs briefly, I thought Tel showed a couple of nice bits, and that was exquisite finish.”

Shearer then suggested the goal could provide the 19-year-old with a confidence boost after his deadline day arrival:

“Yeah, but that's what I mean about you don't have to get to the byline all the time. You can put crosses in, you know? “And that was a great cross that Kulusevski put in. And he did really well, Tel, to get on the end of it. And there's a really clever finish. “So hopefully that'll, that'll give him a bit of confidence and belief that he sort of belongs there, and he can help Spurs get through this period.”

Richards hoped Tel’s display could be a sign of things to come, especially given Son Heung-min’s recent dip in form:

“He's got that quality. Still young, he's still learning, but totally agree with Alan on that point. Good little movement and just finished off, just give him a little bit of confidence as well. “Because, like you said earlier on, Son is not really playing with the confidence we've seen of old, even him, just taking so many touches.”

Tel was targeted by several Premier League clubs before his deadline-day loan move to Tottenham, with Manchester United and Chelsea also showing interest in the 19-year-old.

Spurs made a late effort to include an option to make his arrival permanent after the season, agreeing on a €60m (£50m) buy option with Bayern.

However, Tel will have the final say on his future and could still return to Germany at the end of the season.

Mathys Tel's Performance vs Aston Villa (FA Cup, 9 February 2025) Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Touches 43 Accurate passes 17/24 Key passes 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 5 (3)

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ange Postecoglou Poses Liverpool Question After Spurs' FA Cup Loss The Tottenham manager compared the two clubs after another disappointing result

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.