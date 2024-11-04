Alan Shearer has backed Tino Livramento to cement his place as Newcastle United’s starting right-back after his impressive performance in the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The 21-year-old was a standout for Eddie Howe’s side at the weekend, as the Magpies returned to winning ways thanks to Alexander Isak’s opener in the 12th minute.

There were several encouraging performances from the hosts at St James' Park, particularly from full-backs Livramento and Lewis Hall, who both gave the opposition wingers a tough afternoon.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker praised Livramento's display in the 1-0 win, which saw Howe’s men climb up to 10th in the Premier League:

“It's taken a while for Liveramento to try and carve himself a place in the side, but I thought he was really impressive yesterday as well.”

The 21-year-old won 100% of his ground duels, completed 100% of his dribble attempts, and completed 18 of his 23 passes on Saturday afternoon.

Shearer agreed with Lineker’s view, backing Livramento to secure his place in Howe’s starting XI ahead of Kieran Trippier:

“He was superb, I thought both fullbacks were outstanding. Martinelli rarely had a kick, to be honest, and a lot of that was down to Livramento. “When he’s been in, he's had tough opposition. I know Kieran Trippier, who's been great for Newcastle, he's out injured at the minute, so he's been in, and he's been out and not really had the chance to say, this is my position. I think that time is now.”

Livramento, who joined Newcastle for £40million in 2023, started the campaign as Howe’s first-choice option on the right but saw Trippier reclaim the spot for three games before the 34-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

With Trippier’s absence set to continue, Livramento is expected to start against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, as the Magpies aim to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since mid-September.

Since joining Newcastle in August last year, Livramento has made 48 appearances under Howe across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist.

Tino Livramento's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals / assists 1 / 1 Pass completion % 78.9 Tackles per 90 1.87 Blocks per 90 2.04 Minutes played 530

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.