Newcastle United secured an important point at home to Champions Manchester City on the weekend, and Alan Shearer has suggested that Anthony Gordon's winning of the penalty that gave the Magpies the equaliser was slightly dubious.

City took the lead ten minutes before the break, with Josko Gvardiol slotting past Nick Pope after a neat exchange with Jack Grealish. However, the Tynesiders turned the game around in the second half, with Gordon converting a spot kick after being hauled down by Ederson when attempting to round the City goalkeeper.

The result saw the Citizens lose their place at the top of the Premier League table, while Newcastle ended the weekend in seventh. The awarding of the decisive penalty sparked some debate, with Shearer indicating that Gordon knew he'd taken a loose touch and was looking to turn the situation into a spot kick.

Shearer Claims Gordon Knew What He Was Doing

The equaliser knocked the stuffing out of City

With the game poised at 1-0 to the travelling team, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes slipped Gordon beyond City's high line, to leave the former Everton winger one-on-one with Ederson. Opting to take a heavy touch around the Brazilian in order to position himself for a better goal-scoring opportunity, Gordon went over the City player's trailing arm, prompting Jarred Gillet to point to the spot and award Newcastle with an opportunity to draw level.

The way in which Gordon went over to win the penalty has provoked discourse online, with Shearer commenting on the incident on this morning's episode of the Rest is Football. The ex-Newcastle striker and now pundit said:

"Also, if you look at Anthony Gordon's touch to take it around the goalkeeper, it was a really poor touch, and he wasn't getting to the ball. So all of a sudden, you've got a split second, you've got to make a decision straight away. And that's what he did. I've been there, I've done it, I've been in that situation. You think, oh, I've messed up my touch. Is that bad? How am I going to make this into a positive situation? And he turned it into a penalty. Look, everyone does it. Everyone does it. So I'm not knocking him at all. I'm not saying I'm not criticising him at all. I'm just looking at the referees and everyone else."

The goal ultimately turned the direction of the match, with Newcastle taking the ascendancy and City struggling to regain their momentum in the closing stages.

Newcastle vs Man City Statistics Newcastle Stat City 38% Possession 62% 1.57 Expected Goals 0.91 11 Shots 16 4 Shots on Target 6 5 Corners 6

The striker has a broken toe

While Eddie Howe will be delighted with his team's response to losing to Fulham last week with the way they played against City, the English manager will be concerned by his lack of options up front for upcoming games. The ex-Bournemouth coach provided an update with regard to the fitness of Alexander Isak, revealing that the Swedish striker will be out until after the international break with a broken toe.

Howe is already without Callum Wilson, who has been suffering with a back injury since mid-July, so may be forced to use Gordon in a central role in games against Wimbledon and Everton this week.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 30/09/2024