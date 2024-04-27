Highlights Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards named their top French players in Premier League history.

Controversial choices were made as players like Marcel Desailly and Louis Saha were left out.

Lineker claimed that the winner is also the best Premier League player of all time, regardless of nationality.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards once named their 10 greatest French players in Premier League history on BBC's Match of the Day Top 10. The punditry triumvirate disagreed with each other over a number of players, although they did come to a unanimous decision on their top five.

The Top 10 series has been running for a couple of years now and involves a combination of Lineker, Shearer, and Richards debating some of the greatest players or moments in the Premier League era, often with comedic throwbacks and tales of the past, incensing a nostalgic tone to the show where all three wish to return to their playing days.

This time, after coming to an agreement on the 10 players to rank, the popular pundits certainly made some controversial choices. The available players to choose from were Eric Cantona, N'Golo Kante, Emmanuel Petit, Thierry Henry, Claude Makelele, David Ginola, Patrick Vieira, Nicolas Anelka, Robert Pires, and Patrice Evra.

Surprisingly, this meant the likes of Marcel Desailly, Louis Saha, Olivier Giroud, and William Gallas missed out. Even so, with a glut of brilliant French players to pick from, the final list remains a good one, to say the least.

10 David Ginola

Premier League Clubs: Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Everton

Shearer's first selection of the programme came in the form of David Ginola. Although the retired Geordie striker criticised the Frenchman at first for his lack of crossing - to which Lineker replied by hallmarking Chris Waddle and John Barnes as the best crossers of the ball in terms of assisting him, whilst agreeing wingers were often the most annoying players to play with - Ginola's position as one of the great French footballers to grace the English game was in no doubt. Shearer said:

He was as good as they come with both his left foot and right foot. Down the line or coming inside, he was unbelievable. I remember when we [Newcastle] beat Manchester United 5-0 - he gave [Gary] Neville a hard time. He absolutely battered him that afternoon; he didn't know what day it was!

Shearer had a lot of praise for a player he only spent one season with, but Ginola would go on to have a glittering career wherever he went next, whereby 'entertainment' would have been an appropriate middle name come his retirement. The skilful winger enjoyed his best years at Tottenham and, in 1998-99, won the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards, despite Manchester United dominating almost everything that season.

David Ginola's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 195 Premier League Goals 21 Premier League Assists 42 Premier League Honours None

9 Emmanuel Petit

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea

Arsene Wenger raided his old club Monaco to sign Emmanuel Petit for £2.5m in June 1997 and the midfielder went on to develop an impressive midfield partnership with Patrick Vieira at Arsenal's Highbury. It was that pairing, with Marc Overmars and Ray Parlour on either flank, which drew praise from the Match of the Day pundits as one of the best in the Premier League era.

The French duo brought instant success, as Petit won the double with Arsenal in his very first season, clinching both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. In all, Petit made 118 appearances and scored 11 goals in three seasons for the Gunners, including a stunning drive from outside the area against Derby County (which was also the winning goal), during the 1997–98 season.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with France, Petit returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2001 and spent the next three seasons at Stamford Bridge - but failed to add to his trophy cabinet.

Emmanuel Petit's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 140 Premier League Goals 11 Premier League Assists 26 Premier League Honours Premier League (1998)

8 Robert Pires

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Aston Villa

Another shrewd signing by Wenger, Robert Pires developed into one of Arsenal's best-ever players after arriving from Marseille for £6m in 2000. At their peak, there were few better left-sided combinations than Ashley Cole, Thierry Henry and Pires, who played a particularly key role in that unbeaten 2003-04 season when he scored 14 league goals.

Pires also scored the winner for Arsenal in the 2003 FA Cup final and was included in the PFA Team of the Year from 2001 until 2004. He left in 2006 but returned to the league for an end-of-career run-out with Aston Villa in 2010, adding a few more goals to his impressive tally of 62 in 198 Premier League appearances.

Robert Pires' Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 198 Premier League Goals 62 Premier League Assists 41 Premier League Honours Premier League (2002, 2004)

7 Nicolas Anelka

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Brom

Lineker kickstarted Nicolas Anelka's section by quizzing Richards and Shearer about the clubs he had played for. Anelka made 13 moves during his 19 years as a senior professional, representing 12 different clubs in that time. But, to Lineker's surprise, it was his first English club that his colleagues forgot to mention.

At Arsenal, the French teenager blossomed as one of the best teenagers the country has ever seen. Having joined the Gunners in 1996 as a 17-year-old from Paris St-Germain for £500,000, he took no time at all to make an impression in the Premier League - and to this day, he remains the fifth-highest scoring teenager in the league's history with 19 goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Mason Greenwood (20), Wayne Rooney (30), Robbie Fowler (35), and Michael Owen (46) have scored more goals than Anelka (19) as a teenager in the Premier League era.

Nicolas Anelka's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 364 Premier League Goals 125 Premier League Assists 48 Premier League Honours Premier League (1998, 2010)

6 Claude Makelele

Premier League Clubs: Chelsea

Claimed by the team as one of the first of his kind - a protective, all-rounded defensive midfielder - Claude Makelele was an exceptional ball-winner for Chelsea, but his talent was often overlooked in comparison to others. As Richards explained:

When you were younger and watched Makelele, you could never really appreciate what he was doing. It's only when you get older that you realise his role and ability allowed the likes of [Frank] Lampard to do what he was able to do. Without Makelele, Lampard wouldn't have been as good as he was.

He joined the Blues from Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 in the first wave of signings of the Roman Abramovic era, and the fee of £16.8m proved a snip as Makelele went on to be a hugely crucial cog in the Blues machine over the next few years. Overall, he helped Chelsea to win two league titles, one FA Cup and two League Cup trophies, with the Frenchman an omnipotent presence in the centre of the park.

Claude Makelele's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 144 Premier League Goals 2 Premier League Assists 4 Premier League Honours Premier League (2005, 2006)

5 Patrice Evra

Premier League Clubs: Manchester United, West Ham

Drawing comparisons to Ashley Cole on the opposite flank for his versatility in all phases of play, Patrice Evra was Match of the Day's first unanimous top-five entry. After a debut to forget following his arrival at Old Trafford from Monaco in January 2006, having been hooked off at half-time in the Manchester derby - he recovered from that to become a key player for the club.

Alongside Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Edwin van der Sar, Evra was part of a formidable defence that set the record for consecutive clean sheets in 2008-09 with 13. In his eight years at the club, he won the Premier League five times and the Champions League in 2008.

Patrice Evra's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 278 Premier League Goals 7 Premier League Assists 21 Premier League Honours Premier League (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)

4 N'Golo Kante

Premier League Clubs: Leicester City, Chelsea

Little was known about N'Golo Kante when he arrived at Leicester from Caen in 2015 for a very modest fee of around £5.6m, but his impact was immediate as he played a key role in a fairytale title-winning campaign that year, with his tireless energy in midfield leading to a record-breaking 153 interceptions across the season.

The Match of the Day panel's decision to name him among the top four French players in Premier League history was unanimous, as the Paris-born orchestrator would become just the second-ever Frenchman to win back-to-back league titles with two different clubs, alongside Eric Cantona, when he joined Chelsea for another nominal fee of £32m a year on.

Leicester City's fairytale came to a brooding twist eventually, but Kante's own fable just kept going. He won the PFA Player of the Year with the Blues, further adding Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winners medals to his collection.

N'Golo Kante's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 222 Premier League Goals 12 Premier League Assists 16 Premier League Honours Premier League (2016, 2017)

3 Eric Cantona

Premier League Clubs: Leeds United, Manchester United

The name 'Cantona' is synonymous with success. And this was something that Shearer accentuated when he was given a chance to speak about the talismanic attacking midfielder/out-and-out striker:

Had Sir Alex Ferguson not signed Cantona, I don't think they'd have had as much success as they did so soon. He was the catalyst, the start of that great era at Manchester United. £1.2m from Leeds United - my god, what a signing that was. King Eric!

The exquisite Frenchman helped United win their first league title in 26 years in his first season at the club - after having won the last-ever First Division title with Leeds United the year before - and then inspired a league and cup double in the 1993-94 campaign.

United did the same the following season, with Cantona scoring a stunning volleyed winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

He missed the second half of the 1994-95 season after being banned for kicking a fan following a red card against Crystal Palace, but returned from that to once again help United to a league and cup double in 1995-96 - a season in which he won the FWA Player of the Year award.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cantona became a beach football player after retiring and also managed the French team that won the inaugural FIFA Beach World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in 2005. Nowadays, you can find him on screen as an actor and singer.

Eric Cantona's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 156 Premier League Goals 70 Premier League Assists 56 Premier League Honours Premier League (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)

2 Patrick Vieira

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City

At the time this show aired, Patrick Vieira was holding the managerial post at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace. His first season at the club's helm saw the Eagles adopt an exciting brand of football, which drew praise from the MOTD pundits. Lineker, Richards, and Shearer all hailed the Frenchman's ability to excite the crowd with his attacking ethos and paid homage to his ability to turn the emanating zeal into good results after having to remedy the club's summer transfers overhaul.

The second season wasn't as successful, with Vieira's transient tenure being bookended by the return of Roy Hodgson. However, it takes nothing away from the Frenchman's glittering playing career with Arsenal and Man City. An imposing presence in midfield, Vieira was a uniquely graceful player to watch during his time in England, effortlessly gliding up the pitch while showing brilliant ball control to dominate the middle of the park.

He helped Arsenal to their two league and cup doubles in 1997-98 and 2001-02 and captained the Gunners during the unbeaten 2003-04 season, endorsing his position in the Premier League Hall of Fame before returning to England in 2010 to lift the FA Cup with the Citizens.

Patrick Vieira's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 307 Premier League Goals 31 Premier League Assists 34 Premier League Honours Premier League (1998, 2002, 2004)

1 Thierry Henry

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal

Only one player has scored more goals in the Premier League than Thierry Henry, and, after joking with right-hand man Shearer (the all-time top goalscorer), Lineker waxed lyrical about the Frenchman:

I've got him down as the best Premier League player of all time, let alone just the best French player. He absolutely lives for the game, and loves it, and talks about it all time, too. On the pitch, he is a rightful winner. I would have thought he's at the top of most people's list.

Henry was at his best between 2001 and 2006 when he scored at least 24 league goals in five consecutive campaigns, including 30 in the Gunners' famous 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04. The France forward - who is one of few players to have won both the World Cup (in 1998) and European Championship (in 2000) - is Arsenal's all-time top scorer and is the joint record holder for most assists in a Premier League season with Kevin de Bruyne (20).