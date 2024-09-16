Alan Shearer believes that Newcastle United star Joe Willock could give Eddie Howe a big decision to make after his cameo appearance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday - and the Magpies midfielder has the ability to 'give Newcastle something different' as they look to push on for a Champions League spot, according to the Magpies legend.

Willock has yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle this season, but after coming on with the Magpies struggling against Wolves on Sunday, he was introduced for a boost and that saw them turn the game around. Adding to his goal within a minute against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, there is evidently talent in his locker - which can only be a good thing for squad depth. But Shearer believes that now is the time to properly explore featuring Willock regularly, stating that he makes 'such a difference' to how they play.

Shearer: Willock 'Makes a Difference' for Newcastle

The star has provided two goal contributions in under 90 minutes this season

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Magpies legend stated that Willock's versatility, quality and dependability in games makes him a huge part of the squad, and if he can stay injury free, he can have a 'really good season' on Tyneside. He said:

"You've got Joe Willock who can play on that side as well. I mean, whether he plays in the front three, or as a midfielder left over three, then he's a real threat as well. "I think he makes such a difference to Newcastle. If they can keep him fit, he would have a really good season. "Willock is a huge part. He gives Newcastle something different with his energy and his ability to run beyond the opposition back four. So he [Eddie Howe] got some big decisions, you know."

Joe Willock Still Has a Huge Newcastle Future

Other signings take the limelight but he's a huge part of the squad

Willock joined Newcastle as their marquee signing for £25million prior to their takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and at times, you can see that he has been a victim of their own success. The Arsenal academy graduate originally joined the Magpies on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 season, and he burst into life on Tyneside with goals in seven consecutive league games for the Magpies - equalling a Premier League club record set by Newcastle legend Shearer.

Joe Willock's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 23rd Goals 1 =13th Shots Per Game 0.8 =12th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 6th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 8th Match rating 6.45 23rd

He's found goals harder to come by since joining permanently at the start of the 2021-22 season, and to date, Willock has only scored as many goals since joining permanently than he did in his six-month loan spell with eight strikes in all competitions in 90 games.

But having to contend with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Sandro Tonali is not easy and as such, he has become more of a creator as opposed to a fish in a small pond who needs to impact at the right end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Willock scored 11 goals in 78 games for Arsenal.

Being able to play in the middle or on the wings in emergency situations, the 25-year-old is a vital squad option for Howe, and once you take Shearer's glowing praise for him into account, there is every chance that he can still play a huge part for the Magpies for years to come as they aim to become a consistent Champions League outfit in the coming years - especially having been labelled as 'huge' for the club by Howe himself.

