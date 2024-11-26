Alan Shearer says Southampton will be disappointed with their decision-making at crucial times in Premier League games after they slumped to yet another defeat on Sunday.

Russell Martin’s men could not hold on to a second-half lead against league leaders Liverpool, with individual errors gifting the opposition two goals and a 3-2 win at St Mary’s.

Shearer, speaking on The Rest is Football, suggested Martin will be ‘really frustrated’ with Southampton’s latest display, as they played ‘excellent’ for the first hour but were once again let down by individual performances.

The former Newcastle United striker also pointed to goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s error, which gifted Mohamed Salah an equaliser in the second half, and said the veteran shot-stopper should never have attempted the risky pass:

“He must be really frustrated as well, because they do play some excellent stuff. But as I said earlier, it's just their decision-making at that crucial time, they try to pass it when it's not on. “I mean, like the goalkeeper today, there's no way he should have tried to attempt to make that pass, and then they make a hash of the clearance, and it's like, goodness me. “After playing so well and doing so many good things, and then giving a goal away like they have done, and that seems to be happening in most games, so it must be incredibly frustrating for him as well, the manager.”

The defeat on Saturday leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, now five points adrift of safety, having scored just nine goals – the fewest in the division.

The Saints are now the eighth team in top-flight history to lose 10 of their first 12 league games – and none of the previous seven avoided relegation at the end of the season.

Martin’s possession-based approach, which saw them cruise through the Championship last term, has been a point of concern lately.

Their difficulties could persist with tough fixtures upcoming, starting with an away match against Brighton, followed by a home clash with Chelsea in the Premier League.

