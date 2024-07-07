Highlights Shedeur Sanders could be a potential option for several teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a weak quarterback room and enter the 2024 season with no clear leader.

The Giants have doubts about Daniel Jones, who could underwhelm again in 2024.

The 2024 NFL Draft class was littered with quarterback talent, as there were six signal-callers taken in the top 12 picks.

2024 NFL Draft First Round Quarterbacks Player Team Pick Selected Caleb Williams Bears 1 Jayden Daniels Commanders 2 Drake Maye Patriots 3 Michael Penix Jr. Falcons 8 J.J. McCarthy Vikings 10 Bo Nix Broncos 12

Unfortunately, the 2025 draft class is not expected to provide a surplus of options for quarterback-needy teams. Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, and Jaxon Dart headline the class, but if no under-the-radar prospects emerge during the upcoming collegiate season, those four names could be the only options at the quarterback position.

None of these options are 'safe', but the one that will continue to get buzz is Sanders. The 22-year-old quarterback will continue to see his stock grow if he steps up his play in 2024, especially because of name value. He is the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, who is the head coach of Colorado, who will be entering their first season in the Big 12 conference.

Obviously, it is unknown what teams will be immersed in the quarterback market by this time next year, but there could be multiple quarterback vacancies open depending on the play of certain signal callers in 2024.

In addition, unless the premium cost for quarterbacks pushes the draft price for these prospects - which is a real possibility based on where some of the quarterbacks went in this past draft - teams could land Sanders outside the top 10 picks. The 2025 draft class is mostly dominated by defensive and skill-position prospects, giving a chance for quarterbacks to slip down the board.

With these things in mind, let's take a look at some teams who could be interested in Sanders in next year's draft.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders enter 2024 with the worst quarterback room

2024 may be a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are weak at the quarterback position, especially in the AFC conference and in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. They could find themselves near the top of the draft board in 2025, allowing them to select Sanders.

The Raiders were rumored to be interested in trading up in the 2024 draft, as they were 'enamored' wit​​​​​​​h Jayden Daniels, who ended up with the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Antonio Pierce earned the official title after turning around Las Vegas' culture and identity after Josh McDaniels' firing midway through last season.

Although the Raiders need a quarterback, they are not deprived of offensive weapons. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Gallup, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers are enough to support a player like Sanders.

If this season is worse, the Raiders could easily become sellers at the trade deadline, and Adams could be a trade candidate. The former​​​​​​​ Green Bay Packers receiver will be 32 years old in December, and if Las Vegas is heading towards a rebuild, there would be no point in keeping the 11-year veteran.

The Raiders avoided addressing the quarterback position in the 2024 draft, but if Las Vegas wants to get out of the shadows of the​​​​​​​ Kansas City Chiefs, they must find a franchise-changing quarterback who can flip the script.​​​​​​​

2 New York Giants

Daniel Jones underwhelms again, the Giants could enter the quarterback conversation

The New York Giants are in a somewhat similar situation to the Raiders. Like Las Vegas, the Giants aggressively attempted to trade up in the first round to take a quarterback. While the Raiders' target was Jayden Daniels, it was reported that New York was eyeing Drake Maye. Those efforts failed, but it did reveal that the Giants have doubts about their current situation.

New York is another team that could finish with a bottom-five record in 2024, giving them a great opportunity to snatch a quarterback at the top of the draft board.

Sanders would provide the Giants with some spark on offense while being capable of orchestrating from the pocket. New York's offensive line was one of the worst units in the league in 2023, which was a major reason for Daniel Jones' struggles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones was sacked 30 times over the course of his starts in 2023.

The Giants addressed that need this offseason in free agency, but the front office must continue to prioritize that position if they want to have a quarterback who can succeed in their offense.

Sanders can handle the bright lights of New York, and although he has things to work on, he would be able to provide the Giants' offense with some stability. This would also allow New York to save cap space and return to a rookie quarterback contract, which gives them more financial ammo to spend on other positions.​​​​​​​

3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are unlikely to be the long-term solution in Pittsburgh

After the Kenny Pickett experiment utterly failed, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson to the veteran minimum contract and acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

Wilson is 35 years old and on a one-year deal - there is no guarantee he will be the starter to open the season. As for Fields, the Steelers declined his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, making the 25-year-old quarterback a free agent after 2024. Long story short: both players are on prove-it-year deals, and if neither of them takes the league by storm, it is unlikely either will be with Pittsburgh in 2025.

That opens the doors for Sanders as a potential option for the Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh is another landing spot that is well-equipped to support Sanders. Najee Harris' fifth-year option on his rookie deal was declined by the Steelers earlier this offseason, and Jaylen Warren is slated to be a free agent in 2025, so their future in Pittsburgh is in doubt after 2024.

However, George Pickens will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, forming a somewhat formidable receiver corps with Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin. The Steelers are historically great at drafting wide receivers, and in this scenario, I would expect them to draft another in 2025.

Regardless of the situation, Pittsburgh's offensive and defensive talent they have assembled are more than enough to support a rookie quarterback.

Another reason the Steelers are a realistic team for Sanders is that they may finish inside the top 10.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT KEY Stat: Since being hired as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach in 2007, Mike Tomlin has yet to finish a season with a sub .500 record.

However, that streak may come to an end in 2024. Pittsburgh's schedule is extremely daunting, especially from week 11-18.

2024 Steelers Schedule: Weeks 11-18 Week Opponent 11 Baltimore Ravens (Home) 12 Cleveland Browns (Away) 13 Cincinnati Bengals (Away) 14 Cleveland Browns (Home) 15 Philadelphia Eagles (Away) 16 Baltimore Ravens (Away) 17 Kansas City Chiefs (Home) 18 Cincinnati Bengals (Home)

Considering everything, the Steelers seem like one of the more ideal landing spots for Sanders. In a division like the AFC North, it is vital to have strong play from the quarterback position, which is a position the Steelers have been lacking for over five years now.

4 Dallas Cowboys

With Dak Prescott entering the final year of his contract, Dallas could need a new quarterback in 2025

It's all or nothing for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming season. Anything less than reaching the NFC title game could spell the end for Prescott as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have sputtered out in the playoffs with Prescott under center, underwhelming in the biggest moments.

This is an unconventional suggestion, but Jerry Jones has more control than other NFL owners and could make a drastic decision like this one.

Last offseason, Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance. Jones did not tell head coach Mike McCarthy or Prescott before going through with the transaction, catching both off guard.

If that move tells you anything, the Cowboys could hint at moving on from Prescott following the 2024 season.

In addition, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are both up for contract extensions soon, and those would be easier to complete with a cheaper option at quarterback. It makes a ton of sense financially to move on from the 30-year-old quarterback if he comes up short again in the playoffs.

It doesn't mean much, but Deion Sanders also played for the Cowboys from 1995-2000, another element to this hypothetical. It shouldn't be a major reason for Dallas to consider drafting the Colorado quarterback, but it could be a swaying point for Jones to pull the trigger.​​​​​​​

5 Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are hesitant to give Tua Tagovailoa the big contract he seeks

The Miami Dolphins are a dark horse team, but at the same time, it would not be shocking to see them test the waters on the quarterback market next offseason if Tua Tagovailoa remains unsigned.

Having two of the highest-paid receivers in the league is another potential reason to look at cheaper alternatives at the quarterback position.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are each in the top five in annual salary among wide receivers, which makes it very difficult to commit over $50 million to Tagovailoa, who struggles with injuries and in cold weather.

Sanders may not be as refined as Tagovailoa out of the gates, but in Mike McDaniel's system, many quarterbacks would succeed with the speed and explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball.

If Sanders' stock slips at the draft, don't be surprised if the Dolphins consider moving up to take a quarterback who gives them more leeway financially.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.