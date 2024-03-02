Highlights Sheffield F.C. is the world's first football club, having been established in October 1857.

The club has faced challenges, moved to various stadiums, and aims to return to Sheffield by 2025 with a new ground.

The story of the world's oldest football club is not as well-known as it should be, and some have never even heard of Sheffield F.C. despite it being formed over 160 years ago in October 1857. When people hear Sheffield, their thoughts naturally turn to Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, or perhaps Sheffield F.C. Ladies, not Sheffield F.C. It may come as a surprise to many that there have been several famous faces associated with the club over the years, either as guests or in an official role.

GIVEMESPORT have taken an in-depth look into the world's oldest football club, from its formation to the present day and what the future holds for Sheffield F.C. Approximately six miles south of the centre of Sheffield, the club are immensely proud to be the world's first football club. Now playing football in the Northern Premier Division One division, averaging crowds between 200 and 250 spectators, Sheffield F.C. could have followed in the footsteps of AFC Wimbledon and reformed, starting from scratch. However, the club's unique selling point is being the world's first football club, and any reform would take away their history and completely change their identity.

Due to the club's low income, they moved to a pub team's pitch in Derbyshire over two decades ago, although this hasn't impacted their loyal supporters from attending their home games. The club aim to move back to Sheffield and a rebuilt Olive Grove stadium, where Sheffield Wednesday used to play their home games back in the 1980s. There is hope that the dream of moving back to their hometown will become a reality by 2025, though their planning application for the new ground is yet to be accepted by Sheffield City Council.

The formation of Sheffield F.C.

In 1855, members of the Sheffield Cricket Club organised informal kick-abouts without any official rules. After they became a success, two members, Nathaniel Creswick and William Prest, formed Sheffield F.C. The first meeting of the club took place on the 24th of October 1857 at Parkfield House on the outskirts of Highfield in Sheffield.

Initially, games were played among club members and took the format of 'married vs singles' and 'professionals vs the rest'. Creswick and Prest wanted to build a football community, a game for everyone to play in their free time. It didn't matter if they were young or old, everyone was welcome and encouraged to play in their spare time.

After the club's annual general meeting in October 1858, the club decided on a new set of rules and laws of the game, which were then published the following year. These rules were called 'Sheffield rules'. There were many varieties of football around at this time and the rules also varied as a result. Variations of football were played in local schools, all having a different set of rules which resulted in regular disputes.

Club history

In 1860, Sheffield's near neighbour, Hallam F.C. was formed, and the two sides met in the very first derby game, which is still contested today. This game was played under Sheffield rules, and they were later adopted by the Sheffield Football Association when it was formed in 1867. Hallam and Sheffield F.C. became members of the football association on the 30th of November 1863, although they continued to play the game under their own set of rules.

On the 2nd of January 1865, Sheffield F.C. played its first game outside of Sheffield, playing Nottingham in an eighteen-a-side match, which was played under Nottingham rules. At this time, the club had decided only to play teams outside of Sheffield in the search of a bigger challenge than they were facing locally. On the 31st of March 1866, Sheffield F.C. played a 'London' team under FA rules at Battersea Park. This game was played as an eleven-a-side and Sheffield F.C. was beaten by London "by two goals and four touches down to nil". Rules were being disputed across the country and were solved by the adaptation by Sheffield F.C. of the FA rules in 1878.

Between 1873 and 1889, the club listed Bramall Lane as their primary home ground but also played games at Newhall, Ecclesall Road and the Old Forge ground in Attercliffe. For the following two decades, the club changed their primary home ground from Bramall Lane to Ecclesall Road before Owlerton and Niagra Grounds in Wadsley Bridge at the turn of the century.

When football resumed after the First World War, Sheffield F.C. moved to the new Abbeydale Park ground, where they would remain for over 60 years, a more settled time for the club than previously changing home grounds regularly. However, another change was to come when league officials deemed the Abbeydale Park changing rooms to be too far away from the pitch. This prompted the club to move to Hillsborough Park, which would be their home for only one season after it was declared as not up to league standards. A move to the 25,000-capacity Don Valley stadium followed, but the club struggled with low attendance and moved to a more compact Owlerton Stadium.

Sheffield's decline began when professional football was introduced in 1885, with amateur teams failing to compete with the professional sides. Sheffield lost heavily that year to the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Notts County. Sheffield was furious with the legislation of professionalism and suggested the FA create a cup solely for amateur sides, resulting in the inauguration of The FA Amateur Cup in 1893 - a competition the club would go on to win in 1904.

Sheffield joined their first league competition in 1889 when they joined the Midland League, but they left after one season following a bottom-of-the-table finish. The club were founder members of the Yorkshire League in 1898, however, they again managed to last just one season in the competition. The club competed in local leagues until they joined the Sheffield Association League in 1925.

After leaving the competition 50 years earlier, the club rejoined the Yorkshire League in 1949, and three years later they gained promotion to Division One but were relegated back to Division Two in 1954. Sheffield bounced straight back up at the first time of asking and celebrated their centenary year in 1857 by playing a game against England B side.

The 60s and 70s were a tough period for the club, becoming somewhat of a yo-yo side, suffering relegation and then getting promoted the following season. By 1970, they found themselves in the newly formed Division Three and would spend six years in the Yorkshire League's lowest division. Their form and fortunes began to change and the club returned to Division Two in 1976, and a year later were crowned champions of the league, and returned to Division One.

When the Yorkshire League merged with the Midland League to form the Northern Counties East League (NCEL) in 1981, the club were placed in Division One of that competition. They stayed there for three seasons until the league was restructured, and the club were moved to the newly formed Division One. In 1989, they were crowned Division One champions, but they were relegated a year later for a lack of floodlights. The club won the Division One title at the first attempt and remained in the NCEL Premier Division for 15 years.

Entering the millennium and the 2000s, the club celebrated their 150th anniversary in 2007, and they secured promotion to the Northern Premier League by finishing second. FIFA President, Sepp Blatter attended the club's anniversary dinner and Pele was a guest of honour for their celebratory match against Inter Milan at Bramall Lane. As part of Pele's visit to the club, he opened an exhibition which included the first public viewing in 40 years of the original rules of football. The original rules of football that were on view for the first time in four decades were in hand-written format and a sight to be held for any football historian.

Most famous players

The most notable players to have played for the club include its founding members in Creswick and Prest. The club had four players play for England; Charles Clegg in 1872, John Owen in 1874, Thomas Sorby in 1879 and Jack Hudson in 1883. Additionally, the likes of Curtis Woodhouse and Connor Hall have played in the Football League before or after representing the club. The former would also become manager of the club in 2012.

Managers

For regular viewers of the lower leagues, there are some familiar names on the list of managers to have taken the hot seat at Sheffield F.C. After an unstable run of nine managers in seven years, current manager, Ryan Cresswell has been in charge for three years, and added some much-needed stability to the club. Due to his time as a boxer, Curtis Woodhouse, perhaps the most famous name on the list, managed the club for just seven months. He declared that managing a football club and pursuing a boxing career was too difficult to juggle, and resigned in December 2012.

From To Manager 1972 1982 Chris Stanley 1982 1984 Paddy Buckley 1984 1993 R Evans 1993 1997 Kenny Johnson 1997 2000 John Pearson 2000 2008 Dave McCarthy 2008 2011 Chris Dolby 2011 2012 Mark Shaw 2012 2012 Curtis Woodhouse 2012 2014 Ian Whitehorne 2014 2014 Mick Wadsworth 2014 2015 Jordan Broadbent 2015 2016 Andy Kiwomya 2016 2017 James Colliver 2017 2017 Mark Hume 2017 2018 Mark Shaw 2018 2021 Gavin Smith 2021 Present Ryan Cresswell

Stadiums

Close

Sheffield F.C. have had an astonishing eleven different stadiums listed as their home ground since their formation in October 1857. It all adds to the charm of this famous old club and an overall desire for the club to achieve its goals, and make its way up through the football leagues. Another stadium could potentially be added to the list below after the club revealed plans for a new ground in Sheffield.

Years Ground 1857-1873 Strawberry Hall Lane Park, Sheffield 1873-1884 Bramall Lane, Sheffield 1884-1889 Old Forge Ground, Attercliffe 1889-1897 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield 1897-1901 Owlerton Ground, Owlerton, Sheffield 1901-1921 Niagara Ground, Wadsley Bridge 1921-1988 Abbeydale Park, Dore 1988 Hillsborough Park, Hillsborough, Sheffield 1989 Owlerton Stadium, Owlerton, Sheffield 1990-2001 Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield 2001-Present Coach and Horses Ground, Dronfield

Present day and future

Sheffield have reached the Play-Offs of the Northern Premier League Division One South three times, but have thus far failed to gain promotion. During the 2007/08 campaign, they reached the Play-Off final, only to painfully lose to Nantwich Town on Penalties. The club were knocked out of the playoffs in the semi-finals in 2010 and 2012. The team now ply their trade in the Northern Premier League Division One East, which was founded in 1968, and forms levels seven and eight of the English Football League system with the Isthmian League and the Southern League.

The future of the club looks to be an exciting one, with plans for a new 5,000-capacity stadium unveiled in Sheffield, which would see the club play their home games in the city for the first time in over two decades. The chairman of Sheffield FC, Richard Tims, described the sports complex and said it would:

"Become an international visitor attraction for football and rugby league fans alike and provide an insight into the history and heritage of both clubs. We are pleased to announce our vision for the future: a new stadium back in the Steel City, a joint venture with Sheffield Eagles and a world-class facility, which will benefit the whole community," he said. This will be somewhere to which football's three billion fans can make a pilgrimage and pay homage to the city which gave the world the beautiful game as well as a venue for the local community to utilise and enjoy a variety of sports."

The site will include a cricket ground, a football museum and an indoor sports hall. Most importantly, the complex would meet the standards set by the Football League and could be used for rugby league after meeting the Super League criteria. If the plans are approved, the club hope to move into the stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The club have already submitted a pre-application to Sheffield City Council with the full application expected to be due in January 2024.

If the plans are accepted and the club are able to play their home games in Sheffield once more, it will be a very special moment, and something football clubs have longed for, for some time. The world's oldest football club continue to battle it out in the lower tiers and is unlikely to gain promotion in the 2023/24 season.

However, there is hope and desire that the club can gain promotion before the 2025/26 season when they will dream of being in their new home in the city they belong. Playing their home games in Derbyshire may not have impacted attendances but it has always been a temporary solution, and the club have yearned for the return to Sheffield since moving to their temporary home.