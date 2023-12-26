Highlights Sheffield United conceded two late own goals, which cost them the match and handed fellow strugglers Luton Town an important victory.

Luton took the lead through Alfie Doughty thanks to a goalkeeping error from Wes Foderingham.

Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodžić put Sheffield United in front in the second half, but two own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane within five minutes meant the Blades lost the game late on.

Sheffield United shot themselves in the foot against Luton Town in their Premier League Boxing Day tie, shipping two late own goals to hand their relegation rivals an important victory at Bramall Lane. The Blades conceded twice in the space of five minutes in circumstances which left manager Chris Wilder furious.

Three points were essential for both sides, with Luton and Sheffield United taking up two of the three relegation spots at the foot of the table. Having struggled to beat some of the bigger teams in the division so far this season, Tuesday's tie was an opportunity for both clubs to boost their survival hopes.

And it was Luton who made the better start. The Hatters took the lead within 17 minutes thanks to Alfie Doughty, with the 23-year-old storming into the penalty area and finding the back of the net from an acute angle, thanks to some terrible goalkeeping from Wes Foderingham.

However, the hosts fought their way back into the game after half-time. Just after the hour mark, Oli McBurnie poked the ball past Thomas Kaminski for the equaliser. And the home support were even more delighted when Anel Ahmedhodžić put United in front just eight minutes later.

Sheffield United score two own goals within five minutes

Errors from Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane hand Luton the win

United were in desperate need of three points as they bid to avoid relegation, and it looked as if they would be moving off the bottom of the table with 13 minutes left to go. But disaster then struck after a corner was recycled by the visitors in the 77th minute.

The ball was crossed back into the box, and the Blades backline failed to convincingly deal with it. Jack Robinson, in attempting to clear the danger, could only get a slight touch on his header which took the ball past the stricken Foderingham for Luton's equaliser.

United's players and supporters were incredibly demoralised after the first own goal, but their misery was compounded just five minutes later. Luton were in search of a late winner, and managed to find it thanks to a huge slice of luck.

Carlton Morris picked up the ball inside the penalty area for the visitors, and tried to pull it back for a teammate. While he was unable to find one, his powerful pass bounced against Anis Ben Slimane and towards goal. The substitute and every home supporter inside the ground could only watch in horror as it looped up into the air and into the back of the net.

Per Opta, the Blades became the first team in Premier League history to score two own goals in the same game after the 75th minute. A truly bizarre end to a thrilling contest.

Loss compounds Wilder's woes

Sheffield United have won just two games all season

The 3-2 loss means that Sheffield United have won just one game in their last five matches, and only two all season. Speaking after the match, manager Chris Wilder told BBC Sport that he was frustrated to see his team throw a win away.

"We chucked it away. We got our noses in front. We don't go out and stop a cross. We are sat on the six yard line and things like that are going to happen if you sit that deep. It is the defending attitude and shape that has cost us."

The Blades remain bottom of the table, seven points adrift of 17th place Everton, who have a game in hand too. Things don't get any easier for them either with a tie against Premier League champions Manchester City next up for Wilder's squad on Saturday 30th December.