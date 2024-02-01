Highlights Mason Holgate has completed a loan move to Sheffield United after struggling to prove himself at Southampton.

Sheffield United confirmed the deal, with manager Chris Wilder excited about Holgate's arrival and his potential to make a big impact.

The Blades were also interested in signing Harry Souttar from Leicester City, but the deal fell through, making Holgate their final signing in the centre-back position.

Everton defender Mason Holgate has now completed a loan move to Sheffield United after spending the first half of the season with Championship side Southampton.

It's been a difficult campaign for Holgate with Russell Martin's Southampton, with the former Swansea manager rarely giving him a chance to prove himself. The 27-year-old fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park, so a departure was necessary last summer, but it's safe to say it's not worked out.

Holgate will now have a chance to rebuild his career back in the Premier League under Chris Wilder, and it will be interesting to see if he can break into their starting XI after a challenging few months in the Championship.

Sheffield United confirm Holgate deal

Sheffield United have now confirmed that Holgate will join the club on loan for the season from Everton. The former Barnsley defender's loan with Southampton was terminated, allowing him to find a new club before the end of the January transfer window.

Sean Dyche told the media earlier on deadline day that another departure for Holgate was close, confirming that it was a 'favourable deal' for the club, possibly hinting that the finances involved have improved compared to Southampton's loan deal.

Sheffield United were also reportedly interested in signing Ben Godfrey from Everton, but the Toffees were always more likely to allow Holgate to depart, considering he's not been involved this season. With Wilder preferring to deploy three central defenders in his system, this could present Holgate with the ideal opportunity to play more regularly and get his career back on track.

Speaking on Holgate's arrival, Wilder confirmed he was excited to get this deal over the line, saying...

"Mason's desire to come here and join our fight is huge for me. He's got a point to prove, he's a local lad who knows what Sheffield United are all about, he has his finger on the pulse and knows what to expect here. He's got valuable Premier League experience and can play all across the back which gives us options. Like Ben (Brereton Díaz) and Ivo (Grbić), we expect Mason to play a big part in the remainder of the season."

Wilder also targeted Leicester City star

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United were also in the race to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar, who has struggled to make an impact for the Foxes so far this season. The report confirms that the Blades were pushing to bring in another centre-back before the deadline, but there's a good chance that Holgate will be their final signing in this position.

It's understood that an agreement was even reached between the two clubs for Souttar, but the player's representatives opted to turn down a move after hearing that Leeds United were also keen on the Australian defender. Either way, the Blades have got a deal for the centre-back that Wilder has desired over the line as they fight to stay in the Premier League this campaign.