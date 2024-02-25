Highlights Sheffield United's season continues to spiral downward as players almost come to blows during match.

Blades put up a good fight at Molyneux but are still struggling in Premier League with just 13 points.

Robinson and Souza's clash highlights the tense atmosphere within the struggling squad.

Things are going from bad to worse for Sheffield United as two of their own players, Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza almost came to blows during their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The two sides met in the Premier League at the Molyneux, and the Blades were actually putting in a better performance than they usually have this season.

To start the game, they were putting up a good account for themselves, but it ultimately led to very little as Wolves took the lead after a Pablo Sarabia header found the back of the net. It's been a torrid campaign so far for the Yorkshire club, and they're currently having one of the worst seasons in Premier League history. They've picked up just 13 points so far, and it looks like relegation is all but guaranteed after 26 games.

They've been on the receiving end of absolute thumpings like their 8-0 loss to Newcastle United, and considering how rough things have been, it's hard to imagine the atmosphere within the squad is particularly great. That has only been emphasised by the fact that Robinson and Souza got into it during the first half against Gary O'Neil's side.

The two Blades players took a swing at each other

Tensions are running high within the team

Considering the dire form that the club have been in all season long, and the fact they are currently sitting dead last in the Premier League table, it's to be expected that the atmosphere within the Blades' squad isn't the most positive right now. Frustrations will have been building throughout the campaign and it boiled over somewhat during their game against Wolves on Sunday, and Robinson and Souza almost came to blows, taking a swing at each other.

It's unclear what was said between the two to result in things erupting like this. Both players escaped any form of punishment, though, with the referee initially missing the incident and therefore not dishing out any yellow cards, while VAR took a look, but decided that it also wasn't grounds for any dismissals. Still, it was just another disappointing moment in a season full of them for the club.

Sheffield United have had a terrible season

They're having one of the worst Premier League campaigns ever

After a strong season in the Championship last year in which they earned promotion back to the Premier League, the Blades had a terrible summer in which they lost two of their best players in Iliman Ndaye and Sander Berge. They failed to replace them accordingly, and it's resulted in a pretty abysmal campaign.

They've sacked a manager in Paul Heckingbottom, and brought back a cult hero in the form of Chris Wilder, but nothing has really helped too much. They're still dead last in the league, and having picked up just 13 points so far, they're on track to have one of the worst seasons in Premier League history. It's been a year of embarrassing moments and seeing two of their players clash in the middle of a game is just the icing on the cake.