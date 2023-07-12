Sheffield United could bolster their squad on their return to the Premier League at Bramall Lane, following Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth’s update to GIVEMESPORT.

Paul Heckingbottom hopes to see his Blades squad improved, aiming to maintain the club’s top-flight status beyond this season.

Sheffield United transfer news – Kyle Walker

According to a report from talkSPORT last month, Sheffield United could look to make a sensational move for Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker during the summer transfer window.

The £160,000 per-week earner is weighing up his future at the Etihad Stadium after receiving offers from Saudi Arabia, with his contract with the Sky Blues expiring in less than a year.

Walker has previously expressed a desire to return to Bramall Lane after leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, with the north London club paying £9m for him and Kyle Naughton.

However, reports in Spain (via Football365) claim that Arsenal have made contact with City over a move for the full-back alongside Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany (via Sky Sports) claimed last month that Bayern Munich were in “advanced talks” for the transfer of Walker, though nothing has transpired of the move since that initial report.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that a decision on the 33-year-old’s future is expected “very soon” as the 76-cap England international considers his options this summer.

And the Sky Sports reporter has claimed there is “noise” over Walker returning to Sheffield United, hinting that a stunning deal could be reached between the Premier League champions and newly-promoted Blades.

What has Sheth said about Sheffield United and Walker?

Speaking about Walker’s potential options, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There's also noise about him going back to Sheffield United. He's always said that he’d love to go back and play for Sheffield United.

“He’s 33 now, but Bayern Munich would still offer him the opportunity to play Champions League football. It will be very interesting to see how this one transpires.”

Who else could Sheffield United look to sign?

Walker is not the only player linked with a move to Sheffield United on their return to the Premier League this season.

According to Alan Nixon (via Sheffield United News), the Blades have won the race over Celtic and Rangers to sign Hacken forward Benie Traore, with the Yorkshire outfit paying £4m for his signature.

The same journalist has claimed that Heckingbottom’s side are keen to make a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who has returned to England after a loan spell with Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

The 24-year-old left Huddersfield Town for the Tricky Trees alongside left-back Harry Toffolo in a reported £10m last summer but has since found himself frozen out of the squad before being loaned out to Wayne Rooney’s MLS outfit.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports Sheffield United are interested in taking Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan for the season after the 21-year-old impressed in his spell in the Championship with Sunderland last term.

Therefore, the Blades have plenty of exciting options as Heckingbottom looks to mastermind the club’s survival on their return to the top flight.