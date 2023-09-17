Highlights Sheffield United's late collapse against Tottenham Hotspur, losing 2-1, left manager Paul Heckingbottom furious and he openly criticised the officials in a press conference.

Heckingbottom accused the referees of not knowing anything about football and claimed they influenced his team's performance, even suggesting they instructed his players to kick long to avoid a red card.

The manager's rant reflects the frustrations many have with referees this season, particularly regarding time-wasting and excessive yellow card bookings, but it is likely to result in a punishment for Heckingbottom.

Paul Heckingbottom was furious after Sheffield United's late collapse against Tottenham Hotspur saw the north London club emerge with a 2-1 victory and wasn't afraid to make his feelings known in the press conference after the game. The manager's anger was aimed at the match's officials, and he accused them of not knowing anything about football and even made a pretty wild claim about their influence on his team's performance.

After watching his side throw away a lead and somehow lose due to two late goals, the 46-year-old was visibly angry at how the match was officiated and went on a crazy tirade about the referees and their inability to run a game of football properly.

In a rant that's sure to bring about a hefty punishment for the Blades boss, he said: "The referees are killing the game at the minute. Ruining it. I've got no qualms about the result. The referees are showing just how little they know about the game, and they're directing it. The referees haven't got a clue."

It was a pretty ruthless speech by Heckingbottom, who was clearly incensed at how things had been officiated throughout Saturday's contest. Things got even wilder when he claimed the referees had told his team to start kicking long on their goal kicks to avoid Wes Foderingham being sent off. The goalkeeper had already been booked for handling the ball outside of his area, and officials apparently told the Blades to start going long from their goal kicks or else they'd risk him being sent off for taking too long looking for a decent pass instead.

Heckingbottom revealed the fact in his press conference, saying: "Their answer back to me was 'well, kick long then.' We work all week on how we want to play, and the refs are dictating to us how we play the game. It can't happen, but it's happening."

It's not a good look for the officials who have come under scrutiny numerous times this season already for some pretty wild decisions. A focus on time-wasting this season has led to some lengthy spells of injury time at the end of most Premier League matches this year. It's also seen more players than ever getting booked for what the referees perceive to be wasting time and Heckingbottom isn't happy about it. When asked about the subject, he said: "They've got obsessed with this time-wasting, with these yellow cards. Haven't got a clue what they're doing."

How did Sheffield United's match against Tottenham Hotspur play out?

It was the lengthy injury time that ruined United's day. The Yorkshire club went 1-0 up against Ange Postecoglou's side in the 73rd minute through a Gustavo Hamer goal, but goals from Richarlison in the 98th minute and then Dejan Kulusevski in the 100th turned the game on its head in the final moments.

A second yellow card for Oli McBurnie saw things go from bad to worse as he was sent off in the 104th minute and the Blades continue searching for their first win of the season. Things haven't gotten off to the best of starts for the club since their return to the Premier League as the table below displaying all of their results so far demonstrates.

Sheffield United's opponents Result Crystal Palace 0-1 (L) Nottingham Forest 1-2 (L) Manchester City 1-2 (L) Everton 2-2 (D) Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (L)

There are some encouraging signs, with the club yet to lose a game by more than one goal, but the frustrations that Heckingbottom feels are understandable. It seems inevitable, though, that he'll be on the receiving end of a large punishment as a result of his rant, whether it's a hefty fine or a suspension.

Check out video footage of his epic rant below: