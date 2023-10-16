Highlights Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn from the process to purchase Manchester United, leaving fans frustrated.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy a 25% stake in United, but the Glazers will remain at Old Trafford, disappointing fans.

There is a possibility that Sheikh Jassim could target another Premier League club, which could worry United fans and potentially bring success to the new club.

Manchester United owners the Glazers were in talks with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to take over at Old Trafford before they withdrew from the process, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the likelihood of them purchasing another club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a long-drawn-out situation and the fans at Old Trafford will be growing increasingly frustrated.

Takeover news - Latest

There have been various different reports over the last few months regarding who would be taking over at Old Trafford, with the Glazers placing the club up for sale back in November. The two main competitors to secure a stake in the Red Devils have been Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the last week or so has seen the takeover stories ramp up.

Qatari outlet Alkass TV Sports claimed that Sheikh Jassim was closing in on completing a deal to acquire the Glazers' portion of United. However, as per BBC, Sheikh Jassim has now withdrawn from the process and will no longer be looking to purchase the club. The report claims that a bid of £5bn was submitted but talks last week have now broken down.

Now, as per Sky Sports, Ratcliffe is set to pay £1.3bn to purchase 25% of United and a deal could be agreed this week. Due to Ratcliffe not acquiring 100% of the club, the Glazers will remain at Old Trafford, much to the dismay of many United fans.

The supporters have held protests demanding that the current United owners only sell to someone who is looking to purchase 100% of their shares, per MailOnline. The Manchester club have spent a significant amount of money on players who have failed to live up to their price tag, so it's understandable why the fans are insisting on change at board level.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones - Is there a chance the Qatari group try to buy another Premier League club?

After spending months and months hoping that Sheikh Jassim and his group finalise a deal to enter the boardroom at Old Trafford, supporters will undoubtedly be devastated to see them purchase another Premier League side, especially if it works wonders. Although the potential arrival of Ratcliffe could bring success to the Red Devils, a large percentage of the fanbase want to see the back of the Glazers more than anything.

Jones has suggested that the chances of Sheikh Jassim arriving at another club, potentially Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool, certainly isn't unrealistic. The journalist adds that the Sheikh Jassim storyline doesn't feel like it's finished, which could be a worry for United fans. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I mean, I think the worst nightmare for Man Utd fans will be to see Sheikh Jassim rocking up and buying another Premier League club. So they'll hope it doesn't come true because imagine if he did turn up at somewhere like Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool and actually live up to the hype? Man United do not want to see that scenario. But it's one that isn't completely unrealistic and if you were a fan of another club, that's got the potential for a takeover, then you might now be digging into this guy and thinking okay, we've been laughing at Man United for months and months about whether this might happen and we've been having little digs about them in terms of selling out. What could be the advantages to this for us and how far might they be able to elevate our standing in the game if it was to happen? So, we have to wait and see what the actual credibility is around this going forward. But yeah, it feels like this storyline won't be finished."

