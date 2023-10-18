Highlights Sheikh Jassim has reportedly withdrawn from the process of buying Manchester United, leaving Ratcliffe as the likely buyer of a 25% stake in the club.

Majority of United supporters want the Glazers to completely leave the club rather than sell a portion of their stake.

Ratcliffe aims to implement much-needed changes in the club's recruitment policy to address poor signings and lack of sell-on value.

Manchester United have been up for sale since November with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe battling it out to secure a stake in the club, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on the situation.

United supporters will be desperate for the ongoing takeover saga to come to an end, but the majority want to see the Glazers completely leave the club, rather than sell a portion of their stake. Unfortunately, they might not get what they want, especially if Ratcliffe finalises a deal over the next few days.

Sheikh Jassim has reportedly withdrawn from the process

The Glazers placed Manchester United up for sale back in November but we're yet to see a finalisation of a takeover from any party. Over the last few months, the situation has accelerated, with Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe emerging as the two frontrunners to purchase a stake in the club. However, more recently, reports have claimed that Sheikh Jassim has now withdrawn from the process.

Sheikh Jassim's Qatar-based group were looking to purchase 100% of the club but after long-drawn-out talks, they've decided against investing. Per Sky Sports, Ratcliffe is now set to pay £1.3bn to acquire 25% of the Red Devils and we could see a deal agreed this week. The club were set to finalise an agreement on Thursday with Ratcliffe, but it's now emerged that this won't be happening, with the final details still being thrashed out, per The Telegraph.

There was hope that an agreement could be reached with a proposal set to be voted on by a 12-person board meeting, but there's now unlikely to be a decision made this week.

With Sheikh Jassim pulling out of the deal, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that United fans could be facing their worst nightmare if they decide to invest in another Premier League club, which isn't an unrealistic possibility. United fans across the globe were almost planning for life with Sheikh Jassim at the helm, but it's now looking increasingly unlikely.

With the decision on Ratcliffe seemingly delayed, some of the Red Devils supporters may have been hoping and praying that Sheikh Jassim enters the fray one last time and secures a deal. The section of the fanbase who protested against Brentford earlier this month demanded that the Glazers sell 100% of the club, rather than a smaller percentage, so Sheikh Jassim taking over would be their favoured option.

Jacobs has suggested that although Sheikh Jassim's group haven't released an official public statement, it's been made clear by those close to the group that they've withdrawn from the process and they won't be reentering negotiations. The journalist adds that he understands the scepticism considering we're yet to see confirmation from the group, but it's been made categorically clear to him that their interest is over. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"With Sheikh Jassim, even though the group have not issued a public statement, it's been made categorically clear by those close to the group that they have withdrawn from the Manchester United process and that they're not coming back. And although there may always be some kind of scepticism, if you don't see it in black and white publicly, speaking to the Qatar side, they have made it abundantly clear that they are out of the race for Manchester United, and they informed those running the process last week. In withdrawing, they didn't actually make a final or sixth, they were still talking about their fifth offer. So it was more about final books and negotiations to try and find the breakthrough, than formally officially upping anything."

Ratcliffe is set to implement some much-needed plans at Old Trafford

A major issue for the Manchester club in recent years has been their poor recruitment - spending vast amounts of money on players with little sell-on value or on those who have struggled to make an impact. To achieve success once again, something has to change.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Per The Guardian, Ratcliffe questioned Manchester United's recruitment policy in recent discussions with the club, citing Casemiro as a signing to support his argument. The report claims that Ratcliffe will be looking to shake up the transfer policy at Old Trafford, which should be welcome news for all United fans.