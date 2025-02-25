Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani's vision for a Manchester United takeover has resurfaced amid speculation of a new bid for ownership of the Premier League giants. Sheikh Jassim was at the forefront of the bidding war after the club announced a strategic review in 2022, which invited offers for investment or a potential change in ownership.

This eventually led to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS securing a minority stake in the club in 2024 and taking charge of a new football operations team. Since then, performances on and off the pitch have been dismal, and a series of cost-cutting measures and redundancies have turned the Old Trafford faithful against Ratcliffe and his group. However, with the Glazer family potentially open to a full sale of the club later this year, the Qatari bid’s promises have resurfaced, offering renewed hope to fans.

Sheikh Jassim's Promise For A Debt-Free Manchester United

The banker also planned for heavy investment across the board

As reported by Bloomberg, as per the Manchester Evening News, INEOS and the Glazers reached an agreement that would potentially pave the way for the American family to sell their entire stake in the football club later this year. This reported arrangement clears the path for a potential majority or full takeover of the club, with the condition that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be given the first opportunity to purchase the remaining shares held by the Glazers.

Ratcliffe has expressed interest in acquiring complete ownership of Manchester United, though it’s unclear how this would be received by the club’s supporters. Should the Glazers decide to sell off their remaining shares later this year, it’s thought to be highly probable that Sheikh Jassim will renew his efforts for a full takeover.

With that possibility in mind, it's led to many being excited by the prospect as Jassim's initial promises for the football club re-emerge.

In a statement made by the consortium led by the Qatari's bid back in 2023, it was revealed that:

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories. The bid will be completely debt-free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports. "The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It was announced in January 2025 that United had suffered financial losses of £300 million over the past three years.

The comments ring true to most United fans, who have been left out in the cold with the recent inflation of ticket prices midway through the season. It would also offer manager Ruben Amorim a chance to invest in the playing squad with fewer restrictions, as United are currently operating on a sell-to-buy premise.

Ratcliffe has been focusing on building a new state-of-the-art stadium to replace the decaying Old Trafford, with a task force set up to tackle the issue and find the best possible solution. However, it hasn't taken long for his popularity to plummet since taking charge of the English giants.