It has hardly been an enjoyable season for Manchester United. Fans were hopeful ahead of the campaign, with Sir Jim Ratfcliffe having completed a minority purchase earlier in 2024. With INEOS at the helm, the Red Devils signed the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in the summer to bolster the ranks for Erik ten Hag.

From there, however, things deteriorated. After a turgid few months, ten Hag was sacked and replaced by former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has overseen slight improvements with the Man United first team, but little can take away from the fact that the club are currently 15th in the Premier League, unthinkable for a team of their stature.

Presumably, and hopefully for Man United supporters, Amorim will have the team better placed after a summer of his signings and a pre-season of his philosophies. As it stands, however, the club are closer to a relegation battle than they are to European qualification which, combined with numerous cost-cutting methods implemented by Ratcliffe, has seen fans turn sour against INEOS’ early ownership.

In the weeks leading to INEOS’ successful bid, they faced competition from a certain Sheikh Jassim. Though INEOS would ultimately emerge as the victors of the battle, just what is the net worth of Sheikh Jassim?

What is Sheikh Jassim’s Net Worth?

A Qatari billionaire, Jassim comes from an exceptionally wealthy family. While the man himself has previously worked on the board of Credit Suisse, his father is Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani who, between 2007 and 2013, served as prime minister of Qatar, meaning he is a member of the country’s ruling family.

Not only did Jassim work with Credit Suisse, but he is also the chairman of the QIB, or Qatari Investment Bank. A big fan of Man United, his interest in the club is more than understandable. In the past, as per Manchester Evening News, Forbes have published that Jassim’s net worth is just under £1 billion, though precise figures on his net worth are unclear.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are valued at just under £5 billion, meaning Jassim’s sole net worth would most likely not be enough for the club. His family, however, according to Investopedia, have an estimated net worth of over £130 billion, so in theory, Jassim could easily make up the difference.

Will Sheikh Jassim Take Man United Over?

Jassim was interested in taking over Manchester United in its entirety. As such, when it transpired that the Glazers were willing only to sell a minority stake of the club, Jassim quickly became uninterested, wanting either complete control of Man United or nothing at all.

The initial bid from Jassim was lodged about two years ago and it would appear that, despite INEOS’ recent investment, the Qatari remains interested in potentially buying into the club that he so dearly supports.

The Nine Two Foundation, named after the famous Class of 92 by Jassim and the frontrunners of his efforts to takeover the club, stated soon after lodging their bid:

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports. The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

It is clear that Jassim has grand plans and desires for the Red Devils, with MEN noting that, as per ESPN, he wanted to include legends of the club as part of his boardroom in an effort to maintain, or perhaps now, redevelop, the culture that Sir Alex Ferguson generated during his legendary tenure with the club.

Bloomberg (via MEN) reported, earlier in February, that there had been an agreement with the Glazers and Ratcliffe, the family having agreed that all of their stakes in the club could be sold later this year if they wished to part ways. INEOS would have the right to first refusal on this, after which bidding would become open to interested parties. Parties such as Sheikh Jassim.

Though Avram Glazer was stern and simple with his reply, “No,” when asked whether he was interested in selling the club, it remains to be seen whether he can be convinced to change his mind and whether Jassim is ready and waiting for his chance, if and when it comes.