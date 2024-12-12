Sheikh Jassim could consider an opportunity to buy Manchester United in the future after failing in his attempts in 2023, MailOnline has suggested.

The Qatari businessman, who withdrew from the bidding process to buy Man United in October last year, is reportedly attentive to recent developments at Old Trafford and has not entirely shelved his plans.

According to MailOnline, Sheikh Jassim had ‘desperately wanted’ United last year, before seeing his final offer, which valued the club at more than £5bn, rejected by the Glazers.

While ‘scars remain from what was a brutal process’, he would reportedly still consider an opportunity to buy the club if such a chance arose in the future, according to one senior adviser to the Qatari group, as quoted by MailOnline:

“Sheikh Jassim is still a rich guy. He is still a United fan. He is not going to rush off and try another Premier League club. “If the opportunity to buy the whole of Manchester United arose again at some point in the future, it is hard to see there not being a big level of interest. The plans are still there.”

According to the report, Sheikh Jassim had a plan to revolutionise Man United in 'just three days', which included clearing any remaining debts and unveiling fully funded plans for a new stadium, had the takeover been completed.

On day one, the plan was simply to announce the takeover, meaning day two and day three were to be heavily action-packed. On day two, Sheikh Jassim planned to announce that all of the debt had been removed while also taking the club off the New York Stock Exchange, meaning it was no longer answerable to far-away stakeholders.

On day three, an announcement was to be made for fully-funded plans to build a new stadium. A somewhat incredible three days that the wealthy businessman had in mind.

MailOnline claims that a new 'adaptable' stadium in Manchester was being seriously considered, with a capacity of between 90,000 and 100,000.

United have endured a turbulent first 10 months under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who completed his deal to buy a 27.7% stake in the club in February.

The British businessman has implemented several cost-cutting measures, including eliminating around 250 jobs in an attempt to save around £45m.

United have also parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag and, most recently, sporting director Dan Ashworth, who spent just five months in the role at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe was reportedly disappointed with Ashworth’s performance in the summer transfer window, which saw United spend £180m on five new players and hand a new contract to Ten Hag, who was fired in November.

The Red Devils are sitting 13th in the Premier League, having lost their last two games under Ruben Amorim, and will be hoping to reverse their poor form on Sunday when visiting reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

