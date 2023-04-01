Jamaican track and field star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

With a career spanning more than 15 years, the 36-year-old has won three Olympic gold medals, including back-to-back 100 metre titles at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She has also earned an astonishing 10 world titles across 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events.

There’s no doubt about it – Fraser-Pryce is an astonishing talent. So, imagine lining up for the parents’ race at your child’s school sports day, and seeing that you’re up against the third-fastest woman in the world.

This is exactly what happened this week, when Fraser-Pryce attended her five-year-old son’s sports day.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins parents’ race at son’s sports day

A video of the moment has gone viral, amassing 4.7 million views on Twitter at the time of writing.

Fraser-Pryce is shown lining up against other parents in a 100m race, powering away from her opponents quickly to win the sprint by at least 10 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce hardly looks to be breaking a sweat, while the other parents are putting in considerable effort. Check the video out for yourself below.

Video: Watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce compete in parents’ race at sports day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce speaks out on motherhood

Fraser-Pryce, who is currently competing with compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah to beat Florence Griffith Joyner’s 100m world record and become the fastest woman of all time, gave birth to her son Zyon in 2017.

She has since shown it is possible to balance motherhood with a successful sporting career, inspiring other athletes such as Allyson Felix.

“The message I would love to send to mothers is that motherhood doesn’t diminish your capabilities or hide your gifts,” Fraser-Pryce told Olympics.com last year.

“I hope you don’t hide who you are behind motherhood… It’s part of your journey, it’s who you are now, and you embrace it. It’s almost like an add-on to who you are as a woman.

“If anything it enhances who you are. So be strong and believe that you too can accomplish great things. Things change, but you definitely can get to the top.”

Fraser-Pryce is currently preparing to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but has suggested she will step away from athletics afterwards.