Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce went viral last week after competing in the parents’ race at her five-year-old son’s sports day.

The Jamaican track and field star, who is the third-fastest woman of all time, was shown lining up against other parents in a 100 metre race.

She powered away from her opponents quickly to win the sprint by at least 10 seconds.

At the time of writing, the original video has 12.1 million views, and has been shared widely across social media.

Fraser-Pryce has now explained why she took part in the parents’ race, admitting that she went against her coach’s advice.

The 36-year-old shared a video montage from her son’s sports day on Instagram, along with a hilarious caption.

“Last Friday was Sports Day at Zyon’s school!! I feel like I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment,” Fraser-Pryce wrote. “I initially had no intention of running in the parent race — even my coach advised me not to run but my teammates weren’t doing so hot.

“Zyon ran his first race and fell. He tried again and got bronze in the obstacle race. So, I sent Jason to handle business and bring home the gold in the male-parent race, but that didn’t go so well either 🥴.

“And as an Olympian, it just didn’t make sense for us to leave without bringing home a single piece of gold 🥇 so I decided to race.”

This resulted in the now-iconic video of Fraser-Pryce sprinting to victory in the parents’ race.

“We ended up getting two bronze medals, overall 4th place, a participation medal and a first place medal in the women’s parent race to redeem the Pryce family name,” she continued.

“All in all I’m SO proud of my son and happy he enjoyed sports day ☺️”

Video: Watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce destroy everyone in parents' race

Who is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce?

With a career spanning more than 15 years, Fraser-Pryce has won three Olympic gold medals, including back-to-back 100 metre titles at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She has also earned an astonishing 10 world titles across 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events.

Both Fraser-Pryce and her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah have come close to beating Florence Griffith Joyner’s 100m world record in recent years, but neither can yet boast the status of the fastest woman of all time.

The record could perhaps fall at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but Fraser-Pryce has suggested she will step away from athletics afterwards.