Highlights Teddy Sheringham says Manchester United's 2023-24 season was unacceptable.

Under Erik ten Hag, United finished eighth in the league and suffered 14 defeats.

Man United's board are holding internal meetings this week to decide the Dutchman's future.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham says the team were not good enough this season as they were ‘nowhere near’ challenging for the league title.

Talking to Sky Sports, Sheringham praised Ten Hag’s reaction to rumours over his sacking but suggested Man United should aim higher after finishing eighth in the league, their worst result since 1989-90.

Under Ten Hag, the Red Devils lost 14 times this campaign, the most for United in a single Premier League season, while they also ended 2023-24 with a negative goal difference.

The Dutchman now anticipates a crucial week for his future as the club's board hold internal meetings to review the season and decide on the manager’s future.

Last weekend, United lifted the FA Cup after beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley as Ten Hag won his second trophy at the club.

The 54-year-old ended Man United’s six-year trophy drought last season as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup before finishing third in the Premier League.

Manchester United ‘Nowhere Near’ Their Best

Sheringham says INEOS have a decision to make

Former Man United striker Sheringham told Sky Sports this season’s performances were ‘not good enough’ for a club that should be competing for the league title.

He said:

“The owners, the people in charge, have got to have a look at the situation and say, is that good enough for Manchester United? “It’s a fantastic end to the season, no doubt, and fully deserved, and I love the way he’s brushed things off that if Manchester United don’t want me, I’ll go and win trophies elsewhere. “But at the same time you look at where they’ve finished, I think it was 14 defeats during the season, it’s not good enough for Manchester United. “They need to be in the top two or three pushing to win the league and at the moment, they’re nowhere near it.”

After joining the club in 2022, Ten Hag enjoyed a successful debut season, which saw the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro thrive under his management.

Both players have looked like shadows of their former selves this campaign and received some criticism from fans and pundits over poor performances.

Injury problems hurt Ten Hag’s side too as defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Raphael Varane all failed to stay fit throughout the campaign.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United (2022-24) Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Tuchel Has ‘Secured’ Man United Job

The German manager could return to the Premier League

Ex-Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is among the candidates to replace Ten Hag in charge of Manchester United, while recent reports from Germany suggest the deal is already done.

According to German football insider Christian Falk, Bayern’s board believe Tuchel has already agreed to come to coach United after he left negotiations with the Bavarians over a new deal.

Bayern and Tuchel mutually agreed to end their partnership in February. The German specialist has been linked with a Premier League return ever since.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-05-24.