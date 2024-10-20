Former England international, Tim Sherwood has waxed lyrical about Tottenham star, Dejan Kulusevski, going as far as to label him "one of the very few top signings" made by Spurs.

The Swede has excelled under Ange Postecoglou, recently taking his game to a new level while playing as more of a central midfielder. He netted the first for his side in their 4-1 obliteration of West Ham, with a cleanly-taken strike which ricocheted off both posts and into the goal, but his all-round performance beyond the finish was equally impressive.

Sherwood Praises On-Form Kulusevski Following Dominating Performance

The 24-year-old has settled into his new position well

Via Premier League Productions, Sherwood was not short of praise for Kulusevski, after his strong display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. He said:

“He [Postecoglou] has transformed him into a central midfield player,” “I always look at midfield players as if I would go up against them. I wouldn’t want to go up against this guy. He is 6ft 2in, he is quick, he is strong, he travels with the ball, he has got an eye for a pass, and obviously he has got an eye for a goal. He scored eight goals in the Premier League last year, that’s his second goal. He scores big goals. He scored in the derby today. He scored at Old Trafford. “If he can continue with that ratio, he is a player. He is one of the very few top signings they have made.”

Dejan Kulusevski's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 8 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.32 Key passes per 90 3.33 Progressive passes per 90 6.09

Indeed, Kulusevski's transition into midfield has yielded outstanding results in Postecoglou's system, and the 24-year-old has emerged as one of his team's most useful creative players. Equally, this particular positional shift has opened up the right-wing space for Welsh star, Brennan Johnson who has also been on impressive form this term, with six goals in 11 outings across all competitions.

With the likes of Heung-min Son and James Maddison also contributing effectively, there is an air of optimism around N17 at the moment, and supporters will be hoping to see their side maintain their positive form in the hopes of a strong league finish by the end of the season.

