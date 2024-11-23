Key Takeaways Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp are two of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

The two had contrasting styles but were both incredibly successful.

The only player to play under both of them revealed the one thing they shared in common.

When you ask fans to name the biggest football clubs in English football history, you are likely to find two repetitive answers: Liverpool and Manchester United. While their success and domination have come at different times, the Reds and their Devilish counterparts have both enjoyed periods where they held a stranglehold on the domestic scene.

In the Premier League era, each club has one manager who symbolises their best years. In Merseyside, it’s Jurgen Klopp, who arrived at Anfield with Liverpool in disarray, only to turn things around and win the Champions League before ending their league title drought the following year. In Stretford, that title belongs to Sir Alex Ferguson. Immortalised in bronze outside Old Trafford, the legendary Scot ruled the roost for a quarter of a century and became the most successful manager in England.

While having contrasting styles, the pair remain two of the greatest coaches the Premier League has ever seen. And for all the players they’ve managed, only one has crossed paths with both of them during their career. The man with that honour was Japanese superstar Shinji Kagawa, who once revealed there was only one thing the duo shared in common.

Kagawa Reveals One Similarity Between Klopp and Ferguson

The Japanese star claimed the two had different auras

Back in 2021, Kagawa was speaking as part of his role of ambassador for ­Laureus Sports. He was asked about both Klopp and Sir Alex and claimed that the only thing the two shared in common was that they both had a burning desire to win. Elaborating on their several differences, the now 35-year-old stated, as per the Mirror:

"If I were to describe him [Klopp], he is a manager that has true love for his players. He’s always thinking about his players, supporting them in important ­moments when they’re on the pitch. So, as a player, I was ­always able to take to the pitch without any concern. I always felt there was nothing to fear as long as I followed his lead. That’s the type of ­manager he was. "Unlike Jurgen, Sir Alex was a manager that ­everyone knew. Jurgen was still a young manager and did not have any ­titles under his belt, so while he was very well known in Germany, he wasn’t known around the world. But everyone knew Sir Alex Ferguson and respected him, so I had no hesitation in taking up the opportunity to play for him."

After arriving in Manchester though, Kagawa quickly learned that the Scotsman's approach to management was far different to what he had gotten used to in Germany.

"When Sir Alex shouted at half-time and players like Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes weren’t able to say a word back, I ­realised he was a man of great stature," the playmaker explained. "I also noticed that he ­demanded a lot from the more experienced players over the youngsters like myself. This was his style of management.

"I saw for myself that he would turn bright red when he yelled. He would really let it out at every single game. It was allowed because he was Sir Alex."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shinji Kagawa became the first Asian player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League during a 4-0 victory over Norwich City in 2013.

Despite their differences, Kagawa would find success under both men. He lifted two Bundesliga titles with the German before following that with his one and only Premier League medal prior to Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Kagawa's Record Under Klopp and Ferguson

The midfielder had far more individual success under one manager than the other

It was Klopp who initially spotted Kagawa's talents and brought him over to Europe, paying £275,000 to sign him from J1 League side Cerezo Osaka in 2010. The then 21-year-old quickly established himself as a crucial part of Dortmund's team, helping them dominate the Bundesliga during the two years he spent at the club before his move to United. Under Klopp, Kagawa recorded 35 goals and 26 assists in 109 appearances.

At Old Trafford, things proved more challenging. Despite now being regarded as one of Japan's best footballers ever, Kagawa struggled to adapt to both English football and United's system. His game time often came as a second striker behind the likes of Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney, or out on one of the flanks where he was less effective. Despite these challenges, he still managed some bright moments, finishing his time under Sir Alex with six goals and five assists in 26 games. However, he failed to score under any other manager at the club and returned to Dortmund in 2014.

Kagawa's Record with Klopp and Ferguson Stat Klopp Ferguson Games 109 26 Goals 35 6 Assists 26 5 Trophies 3 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/11/2024