Richard Keys has jokingly tipped Roy Hodgson to return to Crystal Palace and replace Oliver Glasner, following the Austrian’s disappointing start to the season at Selhurst Park.

Writing on X, the former Sky Sports pundit asked, ‘I wonder if somebody at Palace has still got Roy Hodgson’s number?’, eight months after the 77-year-old tactician stepped down from his role with the Eagles.

Glasner’s position at Palace is under mounting pressure after his side suffered another defeat at the weekend, equalling the club’s worst start to a Premier League campaign, with just three points from eight matches.

According to The Guardian, the Austrian’s fate is likely to be determined by results before the next international break, as he will be given a further opportunity to turn things around.

During that period, the Eagles will face Tottenham, Wolves, and Burnley in the Premier League, as well as Aston Villa in the EFL Cup fourth round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their first eight games of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1992-93.

Glasner, who took over from Hodgson in mid-February, lifted Palace from 15th to 10th in the Premier League and ended the season on a high, winning six of his last seven matches.

The summer transfer window saw Bayern Munich dismantle his trusted front three of Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Michael Olise, with the latter being sold to the Bundesliga club for £50.8m.

The Eagles have struggled to replace the in-form Frenchman this season and have gone from being one of the most impressive attacking sides to toothless in front of goal, netting just five times in their first eight Premier League games – the fewest in the division.

Palace’s summer signings have so far offered little return, with Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, and Eddie Nketiah yet to register a goal contribution in the league.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 23 Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 8 Goals scored 40 Goals conceded 26 Points per game 1.43

As Glasner's struggles persist, several names have emerged as potential successors at Selhurst Park, including former Premier League managers David Moyes and Graham Potter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.