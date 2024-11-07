Julen Lopetegui is expected to be in charge of West Ham United after the international break regardless of whether the team win or lose against Everton this weekend, according to Jason Burt.

The Spaniard is under severe pressure after a poor start to the season for the Hammers, where they have won just three Premier League games from their first ten and were humiliated in the Carabao Cup by Liverpool.

That had seen speculation that a defeat to the Toffees in their next Premier League game on Saturday could see the club move to make a change, just months after his arrival to replace David Moyes as boss.

However, according to a new report on Thursday night, Lopetegui is expected to be in the dugout for the first league game after the international break at St James' Park against Newcastle United regardless of the result.

This is a big twist, with GIVEMESPORT sources having been informed that David Sullivan and the West Ham board had begun putting contingency plans in place should they make the decision to axe the former Wolves and Real Madrid manager.

Several potential candidates have been named including Graham Potter, Europa League winner Maurizio Sarri and ex-Benfica boss Roger Schmidt, but it now seems as though the Hammers could be looking to stick by their man for a little bit longer regardless of the external pressure.

West Ham were humiliated in their last Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 3-0 defeat, with midfielder Edson Alvarez picking up his second red card of the season in the process.

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has been another big talking point for fans in east London after the club splashed £27m on the 31-year-old to cure their long-running striker problems, but he has been dealing with an achilles problem since his arrival and there is no idea on when he may return to fitness as things stand.