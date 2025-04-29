Summary WWE SummerSlam tickets priced in five-figures shock fans.

OnLocation offers exclusive WWE SummerSlam packages.

Despite rising prices, WWE sells out Elite tickets.

The WWE has been the standard-bearer of professional wrestling for decades. Cementing themselves as the industry's number one ever since their rise to prominence in the 1950s, this success has allowed the WWE to make moves other companies wouldn't dare to make. Most notably, their seismic $5 billion deal with Netflix. This isn't the only jaw-dropping cost that the WWE has involved itself with.

With WrestleMania's ticket prices being a huge point of discussion during the Showcase of Immortals, it turns out SummerSlam is just as shocking, with a five-figure fee being announced for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

SummerSlam has always been a standout show on WWE's calendar. Presented as second-placed to WrestleMania, the event this year has been granted a two-day format, similar to the Show of Shows, a move that reflects the success the WWE has carved out for itself. However, with this success, it means the WWE can afford to raise prices. Doing so substantially, front-row ticket prices for SummerSlam have shocked the WWE Universe.