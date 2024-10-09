On Saturday, October 5, Alex Pereira made his third successful defence of his UFC light heavyweight title in just seven months in an incredible, back-and-forth Fight of the Year contender against the No.8-ranked contender, Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC 307.

Despite having an uncharacteristically slow start to the fight, 'Poatan' grew into the fight in the third round after losing the first two and began to break Rountree Jr, ultimately leading to his devastating fourth-round finish where he turned the challenger into a battered and bloodied mess, leaving his eye and nose absolutely destroyed which led to openings to the body which Pereira fully took advantage of.

It is common knowledge to pretty much every MMA fan that Pereira is currently one of, if not the hardest hitters in all of MMA, however, veteran MMA referee, Marc Goddard gave a pretty unique description of what the Brazilian's shots are like to witness up close to Joe Rogan following the conclusion of the UFC 307 main event this past weekend.

Alex Pereira's Punches are "Ungodly" According to Veteran MMA Referee

On Saturday night, Marc Goddard refereed his 500th UFC bout, which makes his recent comments about what Alex Pereira's shots are like up close even more intriguing. It is common knowledge to everyone who follows the sport of MMA that 'Poatan' has a special kind of power, however, when you have a veteran referee such as Goddard who has now refereed over 500 UFC fights and thousands all around the world, it shows you just how unique of a fighter the Brazilian is.

Below, you can see the comments from Goddard which Joe Rogan relayed on the UFC 307 broadcast immediately following the main event's conclusion:

“I was in the Octagon after the fight and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said, ‘I’ve been doing this for 20 years,' “and he goes, ‘The way he hits people, the sound is like nothing I’ve ever heard before.’ He said, ‘It’s ungodly’. That’s what he kept saying, he says it ungodly.”

Goddard's comments are shocking but at the same time unsurprising as everyone knows Pereira carries power, however, to hear such a significant member of the sport of MMA say these things is truly impressive.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has a 63% strike accuracy during his UFC career so far.

Is Alex Pereira the Hardest Puncher in the UFC?

Pereira was ranked the heaviest puncher in the light heavyweight division in a recent GIVEMESPORT ranking

In a recent ranking done by GIVEMESPORT, Alex Pereira was ranked the hardest hitter in the UFC's light heavyweight division, however, the Brazilian has a strong case to be the hardest puncher on the entire UFC roster.

The Hardest Punchers in Each UFC Weight Division Heavyweight Derrick Lewis Light Heavyweight Alex Pereira Middleweight Joe Pyfer Welterweight Joaquin Buckley Lightweight Justin Gaethje Featherweight Josh Emmett Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja Women's Bantamweight Kayla Harrison Women's Flyweight Jessica Andrade Women's Strawweight Jessica Andrade

Although Pereira's power was not enough to put Khalil Rountree Jr's lights out at UFC 307, it was enough to completely destroy his face and carrying such power whilst having a UFC average strike accuracy of 63% is dangerous and was shown in the damage which Rountree Jr suffered to his face.