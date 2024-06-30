Highlights There was plenty of drama during Germany vs Denmark, including adverse weather conditions that caused a stoppage in the first half.

A mystery-masked figure climbed to the top of the stadium, causing a delay before the second half started.

He was ultimately arrested after the final whistle.

Michael Oliver's decision to delay the start of the second half in Germany vs Denmark on Saturday night was due to an intruder climbing onto the top of the Signal Iduna Park stadium. The Euro 2024 match between the two sides was filled with all sorts of drama.

The home nation beat their opponents 2-0 on Saturday night, with goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala sending them through to the quarter-finals of the European Championships. That did not tell the entire tale, though, with there being multiple major talking points coming out of the contest.

First, there were multiple VAR controversies, with Denmark seeing a goal disallowed for offside before they gave away a penalty moments later due to a harsh handball decision. The incident sparked fury online, with many calling out the officials' handling of the situation, including Gary Neville and Kasper Schmeichel. Then, there were the severe weather conditions that forced the game to be brought to a temporary stop in the first half.

With heavy rain, deafening thunder and lightning strikes occurring dangerously close to the stadium, Michael Oliver was forced to halt proceedings for close to 30 minutes while they waited for the storm to ease up. The game did get back underway less than half an hour later, but it was then forced into further delay when the decision was made to hold off on starting the second half. It wasn't because of the weather, though. It was down to something else entirely.

Masked Man Climbs to the Stadium Roof and Had to Be Removed

German Special Forces had to capture him with a helicopter

If the game hadn't been dramatic enough, a masked individual decided to climb to the roof of the stadium and the game was forced to wait until he had been captured by the German Special Forces before it could continue. It took a helicopter to eventually bring him in.

Footage shot from inside the stadium captured the mysterious figure as he scaled the top of the arena, and it has to be seen to be believed. He was seen climbing along one of the beams in the ground, before then being apprehended by two security guards on the gantry.

The Individual Was Arrested After the Match

It's unclear what his plans were

While the match was paused while the German Special Forces worked to capture the man, it wasn't until after the final whistle had been blown that he was finally arrested. According to Bild, he was apprehended at gunpoint after the game had finished. It's also been revealed that he is just 21 years old.

While the man has been arrested, it's still not been revealed what his plans were at the top of the stadium and whether he had any sinister intentions or not.