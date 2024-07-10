Highlights Nam Phan's speech decline over 11 years has sparked CTE concerns among MMA fans.

Combat sports like MMA are breeding grounds for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Athletes donating brains to science provides hope for future understanding and prevention of CTE.

A video posted on social media of MMA fighter Nam Phan has seen fans express concern over the health status of the 41-year-old fighter. In the video posted by an account named 'Fury's Fight Picks', fans have highlighted the deterioration of his speech over the years since hanging up his gloves back in 2017. That has led many to speculate about the health of the Californian, who occasionally competes in boxing and Muay Thai events.

The clip, which began circulating online on the 9th of July, shows a clear difference in Phan's speech over an 11-year period from 2011 to 2022. The 41-year-old clearly begins to start slurring near the end of the clip, which starts with his speech clearly distinguishable. This video has led many to suggest that one such cause for his current condition could be CTE. This frequent brain injury sadly occurs quite frequently in combat sports.

Nam Phan's Career

He had 8 fights in the UFC, winning just two of them

The Californian began training in Taekwondo at the age of four and has fought for a number of promotions throughout his career. In 2010, he joined the UFC, where he competed in The Ultimate Fighter. Following that series, he then had six fights for Dana White's company before reaching the final of another Ultimate Fighter series in 2014. He lost to Vaughan Lee and was subsequently released from the promotion.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Every Nam Phan UFC fight went to the judges' scorecard.

Following his release from the UFC, he would continue to compete in MMA for promotions such as Bellator before retiring in 2017. He would still compete in boxing for a further year before hanging up his gloves, but does still compete in some MMA competitions to date.

Nam Phan's MMA record 38 fights 21 wins 17 losses By knockout 8 4 By submission 6 3 By decision 7 10

What is CTE

Chronic traumatic encephalophaty is a serious problem in MMA

The condition, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is common in combat sports such as MMA, as well as the NFL. It is caused by repeated head injuries, which cause the death of nerve cells within the brain, becoming a degenerative condition. Currently, there is no way for the condition to be diagnosed while an athlete is still alive, with the only way possible being an autopsy of the brain after death.

A lot of sports organisations have been working with researchers to better understand the condition and ways to prevent it from occurring within their stars. The NFL is one sport that has a long history with CTE, with a report in 2023 by Boston University's CTE Center finding evidence of the condition in 345 of 376 deceased players.

Athletes Donate Their Brains to Better Understand CTE

Many athletes have begun to donate their brains to science to help research the condition. Frank Gifford and Ken Stabler, two former NFL stars, led the way in donating their brains to be researched upon their death. The latter would become one of the highest-profile players from the NFL to be diagnosed with the condition.

Julie Kedzie announced last year that she would be donating her brain to science upon her death. The 42-year-old retired from the UFC after 29 professional bouts, but has admitted she displays plenty of symptoms that are listed as potential for a CTE diagnosis. It is worth noting that there have been no CTE diagnoses in female athletes to date.