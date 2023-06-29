Shohei Ohtani’s decision to join the Los Angeles Angels will long be remembered by the fans, but most people probably don’t remember Mina Kimes’ reaction to the news.

Very rarely does a talent in any sport come along that brings the thrills that Shohei Ohtani has given us since his arrival in Major League Baseball back in 2018, with his ability to dominate both on the mound with his pitching or in the batter's box with his powerful bat.

The crazy thing is, it’s not as if there is one side of the ball that he is ‘better’ at than the other, he is just simply incredible in both positions, hitting .273 batting average, an OPS of .908 and having hit 155 home runs up to this point in his career, whilst also winning 67.3% of his games as a pitcher and a career ERA of 2.97 which have seen him named to three All-Star Games (including this year), win AL MVP in 2021 and pick up a Silver Slugger Award (all numbers via Baseball Reference).

He’s a player that everyone would want on their team, and a player who could very well have turned around the fortunes of a lot of teams in MLB (as opposed to the Los Angeles Angels, who have yet to make it to the postseason despite the impact of both him and Mike Trout).

It’s something that ESPN journalist and noted Seattle Mariner fan Mina Kimes knows all too well.

Shohei Ohtani leaves Mina Kimes, and the Mariners, shattered

As he was preparing to come to the USA from the Japanese league, there were naturally a lot of teams that were interested in signing him up, and in the end he narrowed it down to the final two, that being the Angels and the Seattle Mariners.

His decision was announced in December 2017 right as Kimes was preparing for the ESPN show Around The Horn, where Kimes had an all-time great reaction to hearing that her team wasn’t going to be getting the Japanese phenom.

Video: Mina Kimes’ devastated by Shohei Ohtani’s decision to join the Los Angeles Angels:

Given that the Mariners and Angels are division rivals, this decision probably hurt all the more as it has meant that Ohtani has been a constant thorn in the side of Kimes’ favourite team, winning all five games he's pitched against them and having 16 HRs & 47 RBIs since joining.

Just think how different things could have been if he’d have gone the other way with his decision.